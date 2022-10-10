Analysis: Good RPOs vs. Steelers give Bills foes even more to think about

The Buffalo Bills’ offense gave defenses a little more to think about Sunday by successfully employing their run-pass option game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Josh Allen hit 7 of 8 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown on RPOs in the 38-3 victory, according to Buffalo News charting.

It’s another example of Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey taking full advantage of Josh Allen’s ability to read and exploit defenses.

The big RPO play was the 15-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs, which gave the Bills a 24-3 lead.

The quarterback reads “the conflict defender” on run-pass options. Often it’s a linebacker. If the linebacker comes forward to play the run as the QB prepares to put the ball in the running back’s belly, the QB throws a short slant to a receiver cutting in behind the linebacker.

If the linebacker stays back in coverage, the ball goes to the running back, who has more room to run. The linebacker is “wrong” no matter what he chooses.

On the Diggs play, Allen was reading safety Tre Norwood on the back end of the Pittsburgh defense.

The Bills had just hit a 23-yard run by Devin Singletary. Norwood drove toward the center to defend a handoff. That left a huge window to Allen’s left, and he threw a deeper pass than normal for an RPO, hitting Diggs at the goal line for a TD.

“I don’t know about levels of RPO,” said No. 2 quarterback Case Keenum of Diggs going vertical on the play. “But we’re on a whole other level of RPO over here.”

The Steelers cornerback, Cameron Sutton, was playing outside leverage, funneling Diggs to the middle, and had no chance to make a play.

“Josh read it perfectly,” Keenum said. “The safety, Minkah (Fitzpatrick), was on the other side. It was a great play call by Dors.”

The eight RPOs were a season-high this year for the Bills. It was the second TD catch by Diggs on an RPO, including a 14-yarder in the win over Tennessee.

The RPOs were not the reason the Bills won. Five of Allen’s RPO completions came after Buffalo had taken a 24-3 lead.

Nevertheless, it’s yet another layer of the Bills’ offense that poses problems for opponents.

The Bills ranked seventh in the NFL in usage of run-pass option plays, at 17.3%, according to Pro Football Focus. Kansas City was first at 20.6%. The Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, have been at the forefront of RPO usage in recent years.

Asked about the RPOs, Allen said the Bills’ run game helped sell some of those plays.

“That’s going to help us going forward, getting this run game involved,” Allen said. “I thought we did a good job. Our backs did a great job running the ball today. Seeing James (Cook) get going, get his first touchdown, getting Khalil (Shakir) his first touchdown in their NFL careers. That’s a special moment for those guys and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

The simplest way to contain RPOs is to play man coverage. Press the receiver and don’t give up the easy slant. Kansas City’s defense likes to play man coverage at a higher-than-average rate.

The Steelers were not able to execute man coverage against RPOs.

They sent a safety blitz at Allen early in the third quarter on an RPO. He read it and threw an 11-yard slant to Gabe Davis, who got inside Levi Wallace. They clogged the middle of the line with a seven-man front, and Allen took the ball out of Singletary’s belly and threw a 12-yard pass to Diggs against backup cornerback James Pierre.

Then the Bills sold a run play with Mitch Morse pulling, which caused linebacker Devin Bush to bite hard toward the line of scrimmage. Diggs beat slot cornerback Arthur Maulet in man coverage on a 41-yard crossing pattern.

Former Bills coordinator Brian Daboll said last year the Bills didn’t want to “live in the world of RPOs.” The danger of that is a team’s run plays out of the shotgun formation are limited, and linemen aren’t firing off the ball the same way they do when they are sure it’s a called run. An offense can run the risk of having a “soft” run game if it relies too heavily on the RPOs.

Think of Miami’s offense last season, which was heavily dependent on the RPOs. The Dolphins didn’t have any downfield receiving threats, so the RPOs only made the Miami offense more horizontal. That’s one reason Miami traded for the NFL’s ultimate downfield weapon, Tyreek Hill, in March.