Analysis: For Bills' offense, running Josh Allen is a hard habit to break

Now that Allen is dealing with a turf toe injury, the Bills surely will want to be more careful with running him.

How much is that going to hurt the offense and the Bills’ desire to have at least a minimal semblance of balance?

In Sunday’s overtime loss, four of Allen’s runs were scrambles, and they gained 30 yards. There were eight designed QB runs for 79 yards and a TD.

“Oh man, that boy is fast,” said Tampa’s Devin White, one of the fastest linebackers in the NFL. “I told him after the game he’s fast. At the end of the day that’s what I’m out there for. I’m fast, too. Every time he got loose I went and got him.”

The designed runs were a successful strategy against a Tampa Bay defense that is beefy up the middle and that entered the game ranked No. 2 in the NFL in run defense.

The Bills managed to get the running backs going a little in the second half, when Devin Singletary and Matt Breida combined for seven carries and 64 yards.

The 173 total rushing yards for the Bills were the most given up by the Bucs’ defense in its last 51 games, dating to the 2018 season.