Analysis: Extra offensive lineman giving Bills running game some added punch

Devin Singletary’s 40-yard run on the third play from scrimmage got the Buffalo Bills’ offense rolling in Sunday’s victory over the New York Jets.

It led to the first touchdown, and it came out of a personnel group that has been increasingly beneficial for the Bills’ offense.

0:30 Thanks to third-down defensive prowess by Bills, Jets ran just 46 offensive plays Sunday As a result, some of the snap counts for defensive players look pretty low, which isn’t a bad thing with the playoffs approaching.

The Bills used a sixth offensive lineman to help overpower New York on the line of scrimmage in springing Singletary. Rookie Tommy Doyle lined up at right tackle. Spencer Brown moved to the other side of the line and set up outside of left tackle Dion Dawkins. The Bills used a sixth offensive lineman on 15 plays against the Jets, their most in any game this season.

The Bills have used six linemen on 66 plays overall this season – only 5.7% of their snaps. But last year they used it only on 16 plays the entire regular season (1.5%). Over the second half of this season – since the loss at Jacksonville in the eighth game – the Bills have used six offensive linemen on 45 plays, or 7.6% of the snaps.