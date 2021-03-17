Analysis: Emmanuel Sanders offers Bills one-year upgrade at WR

You worry about soft-tissue injuries with older receivers. Sanders hasn’t had trouble with those so far.

Sanders gives the Bills three veteran receivers who create separation early in the down, who create space at the top of their routes and who know how to get open against any defensive coverage.

“There’s a savvy about how he plays, and he understands the holes in the seams,” Saints coach Sean Payton said last season on Sanders. “Sometimes a two-high look is different than a single-high look or a quarters look. He’s someone that understands that, and understands what to do with that in some of these shot plays. And that is very quarterback friendly, that is something he reads and sees well.”

Quarterback friendly. There isn’t a No. 1 wideout more QB-friendly than Stefon Diggs. There isn’t a slot receiver in the NFL more QB-friendly than Cole Beasley. Sanders is QB friendly. Young Gabriel Davis brings the size. That’s an awesome top four for Josh Allen.

“He's a weapon, he can do a lot of things,” Saints quarterback Drew Brees said last season. “He's a savvy football player, he's played a lot of football. He understands the game, you know, he understands so many things about how to run, how to run certain routes, how to get separation when the ball is coming.”