Analysis: Edge rush development key for Bills vs. NFL's speed arms race

As an aside, some will point out that Tampa shut down the mighty Chiefs in the Super Bowl. All credit to Tampa, which has a great defense – better than the Bills' defense. But the Bucs’ job was made easier by the fact the Chiefs were playing with two backup tackles. Tampa is not holding the Chiefs to nine points if the Chiefs had their two starters.

Anyway, it’s all about third downs and red zone. Those are the defensive metrics that matter more than ever, not yards and first downs.

How do you get those stops? The best way is pass rush.

“It's really won and lost up front,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said. “You can have all the dynamic receivers and playmakers you want, if the quarterback can't stay on his spot or can't get out of trouble, or he's having to flush to the right. The left side receivers are out of place, so anything that you can do to affect that guy. We're going to play some really good quarterbacks this year. And every year, it seems like another five in the first round.