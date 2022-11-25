Analysis: Easy completions eluded Josh Allen during dry stretch in Detroit

The Buffalo Bills still are searching for a way to get Josh Allen a few more easy completions per game in the wake of Thursday’s victory over the Detroit Lions.

A little bit of everything contributed to Allen completing 57% of his passes against a Lions defense that ranked 28th in the NFL against the pass and was missing its top cornerback.

It was the third time in five games that Allen has completed fewer than 60% of his passes. He hit 67% of his passes the first six games, and he’s at 59.6% the past five.

It’s not a giant drop off, but it is contributing to offensive inconsistency. The Bills still hit their season scoring average of 28 points against Detroit. But four straight stalled second-half drives by the Bills opened the door for a near upset by the Lions.

“It’s just me seeing it, trusting what I'm seeing, getting it to the right guy, execution stuff,” Allen said of the drive stalls in Detroit. “So, we'll take a look at it, and that's all there is to it.”

A breakdown of some issues:

• Pass protection. It’s an obvious problem, given the injuries to the offensive line. Right tackle has been a leaky pass protection spot much of the season, with Spencer Brown and David Quessenberry manning the position. Brown, in his second season, has missed some time due to injury, and the Bills have to show patience as he develops, because he is a talented athlete.

But Brown gave up four pressures to the Lions and was involved in two sacks. He was beaten by Justin Houston on a speed move to derail the Bills’ sixth drive. Brown tripped in blocking a twist stunt on the seventh drive, which forced Allen to scramble and get caught from behind for a sack.

The Bills’ seventh drive was derailed by two pressure plays. First, Allen was looking downfield and missed an open Isaiah McKenzie underneath on a first-down coverage sack. Then, guard Greg Van Roten, pushed into the lineup due to Mitch Morse’s injury, gave up a pressure to Austin Bryant and was flagged for a holding call that ended the possession.

• Five in the pattern. Offenses like to get five guys in the pass pattern. Allen was 8 of 11 for 140 yards out of empty-backfield sets against the Lions. There were two sacks out of empty, but there also was a 19-yard defensive pass interference call. That’s good production.

But with both Morse and Dion Dawkins out, and the Lions bringing blitzes (they rushed five or more 20 times), the Bills had to give the O-line more help, which put fewer receivers in the pass pattern. The Bills had six pass protectors on 10 plays in the second half, and seven pass protectors on seven plays. (There were five protectors and five in the pass pattern on nine plays.)

The Bills kept seven in to block on the 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs that set up the winning field goal.

• Inexperience. Miscues by James Cook hurt two third-quarter drives: He dropped one pass on one drive, and he was open over the middle on another, but sat down in a zone over the middle. Allen thought he was going to keep crossing and missed him.

• RPO failures. Run-pass option plays have been good to the Bills the past three years, but Allen was only 2 of 6 on those pass plays, unofficially, with an interception against the Lions.

• Play action. Play-action fakes have been good to the Bills, too. Allen ranks sixth in the NFL in completions, and fifth in yards on play-action fake passes, according to Pro Football Focus. It didn’t do much against Detroit. He was 7 of 13 for 34 yards on play action, according to News charting.

Could the Bills be doing more to scheme receivers open on occasion? Maybe. The Bills haven’t used many bootlegs or designed rollouts to try to get some easy catches for the tight ends or complementary receivers.

If Allen’s elbow is bothering him, it is hard to see based on his incompletions. He had only two passes against the Lions that misfired due to what solely appeared to be inaccuracy. One was a low pass for Diggs on an RPO in the fourth quarter. One was an overthrow for McKenzie near the right sideline in the second quarter.