Analysis: Drafting Kaiir Elam helps Bills keep up with arms race in AFC

The Cincinnati Bengals’ victory in Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game in January was a bucket of cold water on the Buffalo Bills’ defense.

The Bengals held the Chiefs to 24 points and 375 yards. Just a week earlier, the Bills yielded 42 points and 552 yards to Patrick Mahomes & Co.

The Bills’ defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL. The Bengals’ defense ranked No. 16.

Bills trade up two spots, draft Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam with 23rd overall pick A 6-foot-1½, 191-pounder, the 20-year-old Elam finished his Florida career with six interceptions in 35 games. He also had 79 tackles, 26 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He started 10 games in 2021 and recorded 29 tackles, six passes defensed and one interception.

Anyone who watched the Bengals beat the Chiefs could see Cincinnati had a better pass rush than Buffalo and more talent at cornerback (even accounting for the fact the Bills were missing Tre’Davious White to injury).

Give the Bills’ brain trust credit. Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott didn’t kid themselves about their defense. Between mid-January and mid-February there was an honest accounting in the coaches’ offices at One Bills Drive. They overhauled the defensive line in free agency in a big way, headlined by the Von Miller signing.

Now they’ve added a cornerback with elite physical talent in Kaiir Elam with the 23th pick in the first round of Thursday night’s NFL draft.

The Bills have one elite cornerback in White, but it’s a stretch to think he will be ready to play a full game in Week 1 in September. Who knows, but it wouldn’t be a shock if he saw only limited duty the first six weeks of the season.

Taron Johnson is one of the better slot cornerbacks in the NFL. Top 10 for sure, especially given the way his physical skill set suits what the Bills’ defense needs.

On the other side of the field, however, the Bills have been succeeding with a modestly talented overachiever. Make no mistake, Levi Wallace is a good football player. He started 52 games over the past 3½ seasons, and the Bills won a lot of games with him.

Obviously, the Bills could have upgraded from Wallace at any point over the past four years. They didn’t. That’s both a credit to Wallace and a statement of philosophy. McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier have not viewed No. 2 corner as a top priority from an elite athleticism perspective.

Not anymore. If you’re trying to get over the Patrick Mahomes hurdle and win the Super Bowl, the talent bar is high.

Look at the offensive landscape in the AFC. Six of the top nine QBs in the NFL, or seven of the top 11, are in the AFC. All but one in the AFC are young, including: Mahomes (26), Josh Allen (25), Joe Burrow (25), Justin Herbert (23), Deshaun Watson (26), Russell Wilson (33) and Lamar Jackson (25). The Bills are going to have to get past one, two or three of them every year in the playoffs for the foreseeable future.

Even in the AFC East, the passing talent is impressive. Miami has two of the fastest receivers in the NFL in Tyreek Hill, at 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and Jaylen Waddle at 4.37. The New York Jets have a 4.35 speedster in Elijah Moore and just added Garrett Wilson, at 4.38.

The Bills needed to add more speed on defense to match the speed they’re trying to stop.

Elam is 6-foot-1½ and runs the 40 in 4.39 seconds. The 6-foot Wallace ran 4.63 coming out of Alabama.

Wallace and Dane Jackson are well suited to play zone coverage. They’re smart, they have good instincts, they react well to the play in front of them. Wallace rarely gets baited on double moves and is as assignment sound as they come.

But Elam has better closing speed. He’s physical early in the down. He’s a good fit to play Cover 3 zone. He can press at the line of scrimmage. He’s arguably the second best corner pressing at the line of scrimmage in the draft, behind only Derek Stingley Jr., who went third overall. Elam gives Frazier more coverage options.

Maybe White doesn’t need to follow an elite receiver as much. Maybe they can mix it up more, where White is playing zone one one side and Elam is playing man, instead of the other way around. Frazier had to be cognizant of protecting Wallace a bit against tougher matchups.

The Bills aren’t a big blitzing defense. If you’re playing catch-up, which is inevitable at some point, you’re forced to blitz to create pressure and leave your corners on an island. A more elite athlete gives the Bills a better chance in those situations.

This isn’t to suggest the Bills’ defense has no work to do.

For one, the rookie surely is going to make more mistakes than the ever-reliable Wallace.

But this move gives the Bills some peace of mind.

Imagine if the schedule comes out and the Bills are facing three elite QBs in the first four weeks. With no White?

The other nice thing about the pick is cornerback is a big money position. There are 24 players making $10 million a year at cornerback. By comparison, eight running backs are averaging $10 million a year. So you’re saving money against some of the competition if your No. 2 corner is on a rookie deal and he’s good.

It’s an offensive arms race in the AFC, and there’s no substitute for talent and speed. The Bills added some with Elam.

