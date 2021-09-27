Analysis: Daryl Williams, Dion Dawkins lead Bills O-line to big win over WFT front four

“I feel like 93, Jon Allen, doesn't get the credit he deserves,” Feliciano said. “I think he's the best guy on their front, the dude’s a werewolf.”

It was a good thing the outside matchups went well for Buffalo, because guard Cody Ford struggled with the speed of defensive tackle Daron Payne, the 13th overall pick in 2018.

By The News’ count, Ford gave up eight pressures to Payne. Pro Football Focus gave Ford 12 pressures allowed. The best thing that can be said about Ford is most of the time, he protected inside but was getting beaten to the outside by Payne’s speed. That allowed Allen to step up in the pocket. On the first six pressures allowed by Ford to Payne, Allen was 5 for 5 for 104 yards.

One of those was a poised slide in the pocket by Allen to avoid Payne and throw a 23-yard third-down completion to Gabriel Davis. On the next one, Payne got across Ford’s face and flushed Allen to the right sideline, where he threw a 28-yard TD pass to Emmanuel Sanders.

If more than one Bills lineman had been giving up pressure on any given play – as happened in the season opener against Pittsburgh – Payne might have had a bigger impact on the game.

“Going into this game, we knew that that they had that hype,” Dawkins said. “There's a lot of high-profile guys, all first-round guys, all high-caliber dudes. And we just knew that we had to worry about ourselves, cuz you can get lost in the sauce, honestly, if you take that approach like, ‘Man, that's Chase Young, that's Sweat, that's Payne, that's Allen. We took it as look, let's just focus on us. There's gonna be good things and bad things that happened during this game no matter what. As long as we flush it and keep it pushing, we’ll be all right.”

