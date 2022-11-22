Analysis: DaQuan Jones led big effort by Bills' interior defensive line vs. Browns

.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones beat Cleveland guard Wyatt Teller off the line to stuff the Browns’ first running play Sunday.

Ed Oliver beat Teller into the backfield to stop the second run play for a 4-yard loss. Jones stopped the third run play for 3 yards. On the fourth running play, Jones blew up center Hjalte Froholdt to create a 3-yard loss.

That set the tone for a big day for the Bills’ run defense in the 31-23 victory over the Browns.

The Bills’ defensive tackles – especially Jones – were dominant.

The Bills held Nick Chubb, the NFL’s No. 3 rusher entering the game, to just 19 yards on 14 carries, a 1.36-yard average. It was Chubb’s worst yards-per-carry performance in his 61 games as an NFL starter. He had been averaging 100.4 yards a game this season and had gained at least 50 yards in 14 consecutive games.

“When you can hold that type of a running back to what they were able to hold him to, that was pretty impressive,” said coach Sean McDermott. “The discipline, the gap integrity, the fundamentals they had to use to do that were very apparent on the film.”

It was an 11-man effort against the run. But the defensive tackles had a big challenge, even though Browns starting center Ethan Pocic left early due to injury and was replaced by Froholdt.

The Browns have one of the top guard tandems in the NFL in Teller and Joel Bitonio. Those two had a long day in Detroit.

The Bills’ run defense has lived in a “light box” world most of the season, trying to stop the run with six men – or seven – from the tackle-to-tackle area near the line of scrimmage.

Against the Browns, the No. 5 rushing team in the NFL, the Bills played with an eighth defender closer to the line of scrimmage a lot – more than in any other game this season.

The Bills put eight men in the box on 10 of 19 running back runs, and the Browns netted just 15 yards on those plays, according to Buffalo News charting.

Other big plays by Jones: late in the first quarter he pushed the line of scrimmage back vs. Teller on a 5-yard run; late in the second quarter he defeated Bitonio while Oliver defeated Teller on a draw play for no gain; in the third quarter, Jones blocked a field goal; he also had three hurries of Jacoby Brissett.

Upon Further Review: Defensive Player of the Year? Teammates make case for Bills linebacker Matt Milano Milano did it all Sunday during a 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, finishing with 12 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

The Bills got a key stop on downs in the third quarter by stopping Brissett on consecutive QB sneaks. Jordan Phillips burst off the line against tackle Jack Conklin to stuff the third-down keeper. On fourth down, Settle had a surge at the point of attack, Phillips held his ground and Shaq Lawson made the stop on Brissett.

“Drop them behind the line of scrimmage, that's what we was trying to do,” Oliver said. “Affect the game, whether it be me, Milano, Poyer, Tim (Settle), Von (Miller), Crane (Shaq Lawson). Just it was a collective effort to keep them bottled up.”

The Bills’ defense stands eighth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed at 106.6 a game.

There is little rest for the Bills’ run defense, however. Next up is the Detroit Lions, which also has an offensive line widely viewed among the top 10 in the league. The Lions’ front five includes three former first-round picks in right tackle Penei Sewell, left tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow.