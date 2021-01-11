Analysis: Colts felt the burn when Josh Allen got outside the pocket

Josh Allen’s elite ability to make plays off script arguably was the biggest key to the Buffalo Bills’ heart-stopping victory over the Indianapolis Colts Saturday.
Allen was 7 of 9 for 117 yards with a touchdown on plays outside the pocket in the 27-24 victory.
Allen also had three scrambles for 24 rushing yards.
Add it up, and 141 of the Bills’ 397 total yards (36%) came Allen's improvisation.
“He kept plays alive,” Colts safety Khari Willis told reporters Sunday. “We'd cover the initial route and he would escape. ... He has the arm talent, the leg talent. He's going to make his plays. And we didn't have a turnover yesterday.”
It took play-making brilliance by the quarterback against a Colts defense that was dominant against the run, disciplined in preventing downfield throws with two-deep coverage and benefitting from a giant field-position advantage all game.
“The kid is just out there having fun, executing and doing what he does best, that’s lead,” said Bills tackle Dion Dawkins. “If Josh Allen does not win the MVP, this thing is rigged.”
Allen’s ability to throw from different platforms on the move was something the Colts could not defend.
On the 96-yard scoring drive late in the second quarter, Gabriel Davis made two brilliant, toe-dragging catches. Allen beat a Colts blitz by scrambling to the right sideline and hitting Davis for a 37-yard play. Two plays later, Allen was flushed to his left and hit Davis from a dead run for 19 yards.
Of course, the Bills’ first TD was pure Allen improvisation, a shot-put throw for 3 yards to Dawson Knox after the Colts had plugged up what was a quarterback sweep off right tackle.
That prompted ESPN analyst and former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky to tweet: “This is freaking so sick.”
“The first TD to Knox, come on now,” Dawkins said. "The kid is special."
Allen was the Bills’ leading rusher, carrying 11 times for 54 yards.
On designed runs, Allen carried eight times for 30 yards, a 3.75-yard average. That doesn’t sound great.
But the designed runs helped the Bills get some key gains. The Colts ranked No. 2 in the NFL against the run this year. Letting Allen carry gave the Bills an extra blocker on some plays when the Colts were sitting back with two deep safeties.
One was a 16-yard quarterback draw with 27 seconds left in the first half to the Colts’ 5. On the next play, Allen executed a read-option run off right tackle for a 5-yard TD. Allen held the ball in running back Zack Moss’ belly long enough to make Colts defensive end Denico Autry bite on the inside handoff, which gave Allen room to run off right tackle.
“He gets us out of a lot of bad situations,” Bills guard Jon Feliciano said. “And against teams that play zone, it’s great when Josh can move around.”
As expected, the Colts stayed true to their defensive philosophy and emphasized coverage over extra pass rushers. The Colts blitzed on nine of 40 dropbacks (22.5%). Allen was 5 of 7 for 102 yards vs. the blitz, with one TD and a sack.