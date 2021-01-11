Analysis: Colts felt the burn when Josh Allen got outside the pocket

Josh Allen’s elite ability to make plays off script arguably was the biggest key to the Buffalo Bills’ heart-stopping victory over the Indianapolis Colts Saturday.

Allen was 7 of 9 for 117 yards with a touchdown on plays outside the pocket in the 27-24 victory.

Allen also had three scrambles for 24 rushing yards.

Add it up, and 141 of the Bills’ 397 total yards (36%) came Allen's improvisation.

“He kept plays alive,” Colts safety Khari Willis told reporters Sunday. “We'd cover the initial route and he would escape. ... He has the arm talent, the leg talent. He's going to make his plays. And we didn't have a turnover yesterday.”

It took play-making brilliance by the quarterback against a Colts defense that was dominant against the run, disciplined in preventing downfield throws with two-deep coverage and benefitting from a giant field-position advantage all game.