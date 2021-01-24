Analysis: Chiefs use their world-class speed to burn Bills with big plays

The Buffalo Bills’ defense managed to keep the Kansas City Chiefs’ world-class speedsters in front of them Sunday night.
It didn’t matter.
Mecole Hardman and Tyreek Hill still managed to get loose on the run and sprint around and through the Buffalo defense.
The two big plays by the two fastest players on the field highlighted Kansas City’s 38-24 victory over the Bills.
Here’s a closer look at the big plays that carried the Chiefs to Super Bowl LV.
End around. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is the master of misdirection. The Chiefs used shifting or motion before the snap on 66% of their plays this year, third most in the NFL.
Kansas City burned the Bills with deception on a 50-yard end around by Hardman early in the second quarter.
First, tight end Travis Kelce went in motion to left tackle. Then, it was a fake handoff for Darrel Williams off right tackle. Then, Patrick Mahomes handed off to Hardman screaming around left end.
The Bills’ two cornerbacks on the left side were blocked up. Hill blocked Taron Johnson and Kelce blocked Josh Norman. That left only one Bills player, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, to potentially make a play. But tackle Mike Remmers got in his way just enough to delay him.
Hardman reached a top speed of 21.52 mph on the play, the fastest by a ball-carrier this postseason, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
You could almost hear a collective “Uh-oh” go up around NFL draft rooms in the spring of 2019 when Reid drafted Hardman in the second round out of Georgia.
Hardman runs the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds, making him one of the 10 fastest players in the NFL. The Chiefs already had Hill, who runs a 4.29 40-yard dash. He’s the fastest elite receiver in the league.
The big gain went to the Buffalo 32. Four plays later, the Chiefs were in the end zone and ahead 14-9.
Kansas City used shifting or motion on 82% of its plays Sunday night, a season high and the fifth highest rate by any team this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It averaged 8.0 yards per play on those plays.
Cheetah time. The Bills had just kicked a field goal to pull within 24-15 when Hill made his game-breaking play.
It was just an 8-yard quick slant pass, off a design every NFL team runs all the time.
But nobody else has Hill. He caught the ball at the Kansas City 33 and ran for another 63 yards, turning it into a 71-yard gain to the Buffalo 4. Two plays later, the Chiefs were in the end zone and ahead 31-15.
“Obviously, that’s the player he is,” said Bills safety Micah Hyde said. “You watch him on film and you see what he’s doing. It’s like he’s running a different speed than everybody else. Tonight we saw it first hand, for the second time. He’s fast, that boy. He’s playing at a different speed. You can try to get your hands on him, try to do whatever, I just feel like he’s at a different speed.”
The pass was a simple run-pass option. Mahomes faked a handoff to the right while reading Edmunds, the linebacker on the weak side. He took a couple steps toward the run action, which is his job. That opened up a passing window to the left, where Hill was running a quick slant against Johnson.
The play looked innocent enough when Hill made the catch. He kept moving toward the right sideline, but then cut back toward the middle of the field when he got to the numbers.
His cut was too quick for both Johnson and Hyde, the safety on that side of the field who over-pursued, tying to make sure Hill didn’t beat him to the sideline.
Edmunds made a diving tackle attempt at the Kansas City 45. He missed, and it was off to the races. Johnson and Hyde finally caught up with Hill just before the goal line.
Hill reached a top speed of 20.76 mph, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It was his 12th play this season running more than 20 mph, tops in the NFL.
Hill didn’t catch a pass more than 10 yards down the field vs. the Bills. But he still wound up with nine receptions for 172 yards.
Hill has 34 touchdowns of 30-plus yards in his five seasons in the NFL. The next closest player in 30-plus TDs (Tampa’s Antonio Brown) has 16.
“Obviously, there’s stuff we could have done better,” Hyde said. “I don’t feel like it was the calls or anything. I just feel like we didn’t win our one-on-one’s tonight. ... Ten (Hill) was catching these little short balls and going off.”
No takedown. The Bills didn’t get a lot of heat on Mahomes. When they did, they were not able to bring him down. The Chiefs’ third touchdown was set up by a 33-yard pass to Hill.
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa beat left tackle Eric Fisher and almost had the QB trapped in the backfield. Mahomes shook off the sack attempt and wound up holding the ball for 4.4 seconds. That allowed Hill to break free of zone coverage on an intermediate crossing route. Edmunds didn’t pick up Hill after Johnson appeared to pass him off in zone coverage. Mahomes hit Hill at the Buffalo 38, and he ran down to the 18.
Nice pick. On the next play, Hardman ran a slant from the left, with Kelce to his outside running down the sideline. Jordan Poyer was covering Kelce, but as Poyer sprinted toward the flat, Hardman got a quick grasp on his arm. That allowed Kelce to get wide open, and he took a 17-yard catch and run to the 1-yard line.