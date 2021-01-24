Analysis: Chiefs use their world-class speed to burn Bills with big plays

“Obviously, that’s the player he is,” said Bills safety Micah Hyde said. “You watch him on film and you see what he’s doing. It’s like he’s running a different speed than everybody else. Tonight we saw it first hand, for the second time. He’s fast, that boy. He’s playing at a different speed. You can try to get your hands on him, try to do whatever, I just feel like he’s at a different speed.”

The pass was a simple run-pass option. Mahomes faked a handoff to the right while reading Edmunds, the linebacker on the weak side. He took a couple steps toward the run action, which is his job. That opened up a passing window to the left, where Hill was running a quick slant against Johnson.

The play looked innocent enough when Hill made the catch. He kept moving toward the right sideline, but then cut back toward the middle of the field when he got to the numbers.

Quarter by quarter: Bills' offense can't keep pace with potent Chiefs Don't miss Mark Gaughan's quarter-by-quarter look at the Buffalo Bills' 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

His cut was too quick for both Johnson and Hyde, the safety on that side of the field who over-pursued, tying to make sure Hill didn’t beat him to the sideline.

Edmunds made a diving tackle attempt at the Kansas City 45. He missed, and it was off to the races. Johnson and Hyde finally caught up with Hill just before the goal line.