Analysis: Charts show how Josh Allen improved deep, middle, short

The message to the NFL was sent in the Buffalo Bills’ game in Miami in Week 2:
A fully developed Josh Allen has arrived.
The Dolphins more or less dared Allen to beat them downfield with man coverage. Allen went 24 for 35 for 415 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Included in that performance were a 26-yard touch throw to Cole Beasley, a 47-yard stutter-and-go pass to Stefon Diggs down the right sideline, a 21-yard lofted throw down the sideline to Diggs and a 46-yard deep over to John Brown for a touchdown.
Allen was 4 for 5 on passes 20-plus yards downfield in the game.
Allen’s big weakness from 2019 had become a strength.
“He's made strides every year since he's been here,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said late in the season. “His footwork. His throwing off-platform throws, his ability to read defenses. His understanding of our game plan, of our plays, the experience he's had in our system. I give him a lot of credit. He's worked really hard.”
Nowhere arguably was Allen’s hard work in the offseason more obvious than in his deep accuracy.
Allen ranked 29th among NFL starters in 2019 in accuracy on passes 20-plus yards downfield. He completed just 18 of 70 (25.7%) according to Buffalo News charts, or just 30.7% factoring in throwaways and drops. Allen ranked 20th in deep completions and tied for 21st in TD passes (four) on deep passes.
In 2020, Allen jumped to an adjusted completion rate of 47.2% on passes 20-plus yards downfield, factoring drops and throwaways. That ranked sixth best in the NFL among players who had at least 50 deep attempts and ninth best among starters overall, according to Pro Football Focus. It was the biggest improvement in the league. Allen’s 11 TDs on deep balls tied for fifth most.
As has been widely documented, Allen’s improved mechanics on deep balls included a shorter stride, which allowed him to get his hips over his front knee and have his throwing elbow in a higher position.
“He understands the mechanics better, and he’s a joy to watch,” said former Navy and NFL quarterback Jim Kubiak, who runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy. “I was not a Josh Allen fan to begin with. I am his biggest fan now just because how hard he works at this. I think the best is yet to come from him.”
Looking at Allen’s production to all areas of the field, the improvement was across the board, not only on deep balls. Overall, Allen finished the season No. 4 in the NFL in completion rate at 69.2%. In 2019, he was 32nd at 58.8.
Allen had taken a big step forward from 2018 to 2019 in accuracy within 20 yards of the line of scrimmage.
He improved again in 2020. His completion rate on passes from 10 to 20 yards downfield went from 61.7% to 64.2%. The rate on throws from 0 to 10 yards went from 72.5% to 83.7%.
Obviously, the addition of Diggs helped his yardage totals go way up to all areas of the field, too. His deep passing produced 952 yards, up from 589 in 2019. From 0 to 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, his yardage total was 1,811, up from 1,256.
He improved to the middle of the field. Allen had seven TD passes and five interceptions on passes to the middle of the field, to all levels in 2019.
This season, he had 13 TD passes and just one interception to the middle of the filed.
“The middle of the field is a dangerous part of the field,” said Kubiak, who analyzes Allen’s play weekly for the Buffalo News online. “To be accurate and to protect the ball in the middle of the field, you need to know what is happening. You need to know the rotation of the safeties, you need to understand the coverage. If you put the ball up in the middle of the field, there’s an infinite number of things that can happen. It can be deflected, it can be overthrown, it can be underthrown. All of that stuff results in turnovers.
“He understood the coverage to a point where he was never guessing in the middle of the field,” Kubiak said. “He was throwing decisively. A lot of times, they’ll rotate safeties and play robber. I can’t remember a play this season where he was back there just guessing in the middle of the field. That tells me they’ve done a great job preparing him mentally.”
Seven of Allen’s 10 interceptions came on passes to the left side of the field. Obviously, it’s harder for a right handed quarterback to be as efficient throwing to his left, across his body, when he’s flushed to his left. The ball can sail inside, where it’s more at risk of being deflected or intercepted. Allen made some great throws during the year scrambling to his left. But this is an area where he can continue to improve.
Of the seven interceptions to the left, two were under duress, and Allen was hit on the throw. Three were a decision problem, where the throw was forced.
There were two where accuracy arguably was at fault. One was a slant in Tennessee that caromed off the arms of Andre Roberts. One was a throw late in the down and on the move to the left for Gabriel Davis in Arizona that tailed a tad inside.