Analysis: Charts show how Josh Allen improved deep, middle, short

Obviously, the addition of Diggs helped his yardage totals go way up to all areas of the field, too. His deep passing produced 952 yards, up from 589 in 2019. From 0 to 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, his yardage total was 1,811, up from 1,256.

He improved to the middle of the field. Allen had seven TD passes and five interceptions on passes to the middle of the field, to all levels in 2019.

This season, he had 13 TD passes and just one interception to the middle of the filed.

“The middle of the field is a dangerous part of the field,” said Kubiak, who analyzes Allen’s play weekly for the Buffalo News online. “To be accurate and to protect the ball in the middle of the field, you need to know what is happening. You need to know the rotation of the safeties, you need to understand the coverage. If you put the ball up in the middle of the field, there’s an infinite number of things that can happen. It can be deflected, it can be overthrown, it can be underthrown. All of that stuff results in turnovers.