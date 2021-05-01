Analysis: Carlos Basham brings 'high floor,' toughness to Bills' defense

Wake Forest University assistant head coach Dave Cohen could talk all day about the specific football traits that Carlos “Boogie” Basham brings to the table.
Cohen doesn’t start the conversation about the Buffalo Bills’ new defensive end there. Basham’s best attribute is more mental than physical.
“Out of high school his film wasn’t great, he wasn’t a great football player coming in,” Cohen says. “We recruited a gym rat.”
“What I mean by that,” Cohen says, “is if the movie ‘Dodgeball’ became a professional sport, he’d make that team. At 11 o’clock at night on a Monday night, which is our day off at Wake Forest, he had the music blaring, and he was doing pass-rush drills. A few times I ended meetings early in camp and we played Wiffle Ball. He was (upset) when he lost Wiffle Ball. He was the best hitter, he was the best fielder. We had to stop Wiffle Ball because he was getting too (upset) when his team wasn’t doing good enough.”
You know that was music to Sean McDermott’s ears. That’s McDermott’s Bills culture.
The Bills took Basham at No. 61 overall in the NFL draft Friday. You don’t count on getting 10-sack guys at No. 61, and nobody’s putting that lofty expectation on Basham right away.
The same went for A.J. Epenesa, who the Bills took at No. 54 overall last year.
When the Bills drafted Epenesa, I said his floor just might be Shaq Lawson . . . and his ceiling is probably Shaq Lawson. That’s meant as a compliment. Lawson developed into a good football player for the Bills in 2018 and 2019. Lawson is a capable NFL starter. (As an aside, it took Lawson a bit for the light to click on. Epenesa and Basham are more mature than Lawson coming out of college.)
The temptation is to put the same ceiling-floor comparison on Basham.
I think the bar can be raised a little, a rung or two above Lawson, whatever that means.
Like Lawson and Epenesa, Basham is not a true, dip-and-bend speed rusher. Nobody who plays at 280 in college is. He’s down to 274 now, but Basham is faster than both and a tick more athletic than both.
“At 275 pounds, Boogie is faster than most people 30 pounds lighter than him,” said Cohen, who doubles as Wake Forest’s defensive line coach. “His linear speed is special. He ran a 4.59 at his pro day on one of his 40s. His strength numbers are that of an interior defensive lineman. He cleaned 365 pounds, which is a very impressive lift. He squatted over 600 pounds. So you combine edge speed and interior strength, that’s unbelievable.”
Let’s compare the measurables.
Basham is 6-foot-3 3/8, 274 with 32 1/2-inch arms. Wake Forest reported his 40 at 4.59. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy had it at 4.64. Basham’s vertical jump was 34 inches, his broad jump 122 and his 3-cone drill 7.13.
Epenesa is 6-5, 275 with 34 1/2-inch arms. He ran 5.04 with a 32.5-inch vertical jump, 122-inch broad jump and 7.34 3-cone.
Lawson is 6-2 5/8, 269 with 32 3/4-inch arms. He ran 4.70 with a 33-inch vertical, 120-inch broad jump and a 7.16 3-cone. Lawson was picked 19th overall.
You watch Basham and he plays with power and force. Like Epenesa, he has what scouts like to call “violent hands.” His hand technique is NFL-ready. They must coach that up down in Winston-Salem, N.C.
“He’s got a very, very, very, heavy set of hands,” Cohen said. “On contact, he’s going to move people back because of his explosiveness. It starts in his hips, which is why I mention his clean of 365. Power starts from your hips, but it always ends with how hard your hands are and how physical they are. If you could measure that, it would be an impressive number. When the heel of his hand makes contact, it’s a weapon on the field.”
With Basham joining Epenesa and first-round pick Greg Rousseau, the Bills should have a fleet of long edge-setters against the run, which is a non-negotiable requirement for playing time in McDermott’s defense.
It’s easy to nitpick draft analysis. Pro Football Focus is comprehensive and independent in its grades. But I’m not keen on their low run-defense grade for Basham. He’s willing to do dirty work. Virginia Tech, the No. 10 rushing team in the nation, got beat by Wake Forest, 23-16, in October. The Hokies run the outside zone that Basham is going to see a ton of with the Bills. He was very good that day.
“I’ve spent time with Coach Washington when he was down here with Carolina, and I think he’s going to fit right in,” Cohen said of Eric Washington, the Bills’ D-line coach. “We played two teams this year that ran outside zone – the stretch play – where Boogie’s only job was to set the edge. He set it and set it 4 yards deep. Because of those heavy hands and his ability to move his feet well, I don’t think that’s going to be an issue. I think the transition will be easy for him. He’s played a lot of football for us at a high level in a very competitive conference.”
We’ll see how Washington develops Basham’s pass-rush arsenal. Basham has a fierce speed-to-power move right now.
“We played Notre Dame when he was a sophomore and he had two sacks,” Cohen said. “We had two other games two years ago in ’19 where he lifted people off the ground in 2-minute situations and actually threw them into the quarterback. Those won’t be on the highlight reels because he didn’t get credit for sacks. He didn’t hit the quarterback, but the person he lifted off the ground certainly did.”
Draftnik Mel Kiper rated Basham at No. 59. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah had him 54th, ESPN’s Jeff Legwold 32nd, CBS’ Chris Trapasso 27th and Hall-of-Famer Gil Brandt 38th.
You can trust Brandon Beane wasn’t lying when he said Basham was sticking out as the top guy on the Bills’ board at No. 61 because the Bills went DE in the first round.
Why did Basham last to 61? Just like the Bills, the Colts went DE-DE with their first two picks, and they liked somebody else better (Vanderbilt’s Dayo Odeyingbo) at No. 54. Meanwhile, a bunch of other teams with secondary edge-rush needs picking ahead of the Bills in the second round went other positions (Cleveland, Kansas City and Seattle). So did Minnesota in the first round.
“Everyone will tell you that they want guys who love football, but Boogie Basham lives it, breathes it and wants to be great,” said Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson, the Lew-Port graduate. “His work ethic on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom over the course of his career at Wake Forest was special. Not to mention, he’s a great teammate and a joy to coach.”
Count on this: The Bills’ defense gets a more physical with Basham in the fold.