Analysis: Carlos Basham brings 'high floor,' toughness to Bills' defense

Epenesa is 6-5, 275 with 34 1/2-inch arms. He ran 5.04 with a 32.5-inch vertical jump, 122-inch broad jump and 7.34 3-cone.

Lawson is 6-2 5/8, 269 with 32 3/4-inch arms. He ran 4.70 with a 33-inch vertical, 120-inch broad jump and a 7.16 3-cone. Lawson was picked 19th overall.

You watch Basham and he plays with power and force. Like Epenesa, he has what scouts like to call “violent hands.” His hand technique is NFL-ready. They must coach that up down in Winston-Salem, N.C.

“He’s got a very, very, very, heavy set of hands,” Cohen said. “On contact, he’s going to move people back because of his explosiveness. It starts in his hips, which is why I mention his clean of 365. Power starts from your hips, but it always ends with how hard your hands are and how physical they are. If you could measure that, it would be an impressive number. When the heel of his hand makes contact, it’s a weapon on the field.”

With Basham joining Epenesa and first-round pick Greg Rousseau, the Bills should have a fleet of long edge-setters against the run, which is a non-negotiable requirement for playing time in McDermott’s defense.