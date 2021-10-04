Analysis: Buffalo Bills playing defensive line in waves like never before

So far so good for what is shaping up as what could be the deepest defensive line unit in Buffalo Bills team history.

The Bills are playing the defensive line in waves more than at any time in the Sean McDermott era.

Eight defensive linemen have seen at least 35% of the snaps through four games, the most in the past five seasons. Those eight all are getting between 56% and 36% of the snaps. The ninth defensive lineman, Harrison Phillips, has seen a decent amount of action, too, at 17%.

Buffalo already has 12 sacks, tied for sixth in the NFL.

“We just going to be an attack-oriented defense, like our coach preach to us before every game,” defensive tackle Ed Oliver said after Sunday’s 40-0 win over Houston. “We've got to protect that reputation. We're going to play downhill with the linebackers, and our DBs are going to break on the ball and our D-line is going to penetrate. It's just that simple.”

Big qualifiers: The competition obviously has been weak. The four offenses the Bills have played rank 27th, 31st, 20th and 30th in yards gained. And the No. 1 defensive ranking probably is going to be short-lived. Kansas City’s offense ranks third in yards gained (472 a game) and tied for second in scoring (33.5).