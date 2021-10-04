Analysis: Buffalo Bills playing defensive line in waves like never before

So far so good for what is shaping up as what could be the deepest defensive line unit in Buffalo Bills team history.
The Bills are playing the defensive line in waves more than at any time in the Sean McDermott era.
Eight defensive linemen have seen at least 35% of the snaps through four games, the most in the past five seasons. Those eight all are getting between 56% and 36% of the snaps. The ninth defensive lineman, Harrison Phillips, has seen a decent amount of action, too, at 17%.
Buffalo already has 12 sacks, tied for sixth in the NFL.
“We just going to be an attack-oriented defense, like our coach preach to us before every game,” defensive tackle Ed Oliver said after Sunday’s 40-0 win over Houston. “We've got to protect that reputation. We're going to play downhill with the linebackers, and our DBs are going to break on the ball and our D-line is going to penetrate. It's just that simple.”
Big qualifiers: The competition obviously has been weak. The four offenses the Bills have played rank 27th, 31st, 20th and 30th in yards gained. And the No. 1 defensive ranking probably is going to be short-lived. Kansas City’s offense ranks third in yards gained (472 a game) and tied for second in scoring (33.5).
Still, the plan was to keep the team’s pass rushers fresher this season, and that’s what’s happening.
Here’s the play-time percentages so far: Oliver 56%, Greg Rousseau 45.5%, Jerry Hughes 52.8%, Star Lotulelei (48%, not counting the game he missed due to injury), Justin Zimmer 47%, Mario Addison 43%, A.J. Epenesa 40%, Vernon Butler 36%, Phillips 17%, Carlos Basham 11%, Efe Obada 6%.
The action for Hughes, 33, is down from 59% last year and 64% the year before. Mario Addison, age 34, played 57% last year.
“The defensive line as a whole, I thought came out,” said coach Sean McDermott. “It really started back in the week in practice, the way they approached practice, focused, kind of workmen-like attitude, and so that was good to see.”
Nine Bills have sacks so far. Epenesa leads the team in quarterback pressures with 12, followed by Rousseau with nine, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Chiefs will be a measuring-stick opponent.
Last season, the Bills sacked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes only twice in two games. He passed for five TDs and no interceptions, and the Chiefs averaged 32 points and 450 yards of offense in the two meetings.