Analysis: Bills took away explosive runs, shut down Lamar Jackson

The Bills held them to 150 rushing yards, with six runs of 10-plus yards and no runs of 20-plus yards.

The key to the effort was the containment of Jackson. Over three quarters, he managed just 34 yards on eight carries, a 3.8-yard average. Jackson had one scramble for 15 yards but did not have another run for more than 6 yards.

The Bills played disciplined on the edges, preventing Jackson from getting on the perimeter. That usually meant the defensive ends maintaining their positions and not biting inside on Jackson’s read-option handoffs.

“Fraz and all the coaches put together a game plan that we knew could work,” Hyde said, referring to defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. “Last time we played them, there were five or six plays we gave them. If we wouldn’t have it would have been a totally different outcome. We felt like we were close. I remember in the locker room last year I was talking to Po (Jordan Poyer) and said we’ve got to find a way. The great teams find a way to win those games. You saw today just a total team effort.”

Jackson had rushed for 80 or more yards in five of the previous six games. He averaged 6.3 yards a carry.

Here’s a look at some of the key plays for the Bills’ defense: