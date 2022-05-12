Analysis: Bills' schedule is tougher, but still not among the toughest

Remember when the Buffalo Bills played at 1 p.m. Sunday almost every week for about 10 years in a row?

Those days are long gone.

Bills open in prime time at Super Bowl champion Rams; Game-by-game predictions for 2022 season The game, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 8, will take place in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and air on NBC. It's a homecoming for Bills defensive end Von Miller, who last year was a member of the Rams' Super Bowl championship team.

The Bills’ 2022 schedule is loaded with marquee matchups and tough games. There are at least six national television games – five prime-time night contests, plus a Thanksgiving game in Detroit. Another late-season game could get flexed to the evening. There are only seven 1 p.m. Sunday games.

The Bills’ schedule is tougher than last year. Guaranteed. Why? Last year, the Bills played the easiest schedule in the NFL, according to many metrics, including the Sharp Football analytics.

The Bills’ offense faced the sixth easiest schedule of defenses last year, based on points allowed. The Bills’ defense faced the easiest schedule of offenses based on both points allowed and yards allowed.

Based on the latest over-under win totals for each team set by Las Vegas oddsmakers, the Bills will face the 17th toughest schedule in 2022. The over-under win total for the Bills is 11.5 games.

Of course, it is impossible to project with certainty any team’s fortunes. The difficulty forecast usually holds true for the teams at the top three to five and bottom three to five. Everything in the middle tends to fluctuate.

But the Bills are mostly avoiding the two toughest divisions – the AFC West and the NFC West. Seven of those eight teams (minus Seattle) have loaded up on talent in the offseason and look formidable. Those two divisions also face each other in the intra-conference crossover this year.

That’s part of the reason Kansas City has the toughest schedule in the league. The teams in the west are going to beat up on each other. It’s going to be very tough for Kansas City to get home-field advantage for the playoffs this year.

Another thing to keep in mind: While the Bills’ schedule is tougher this year, the same is true for AFC East rivals New England, Miami and the New York Jets. They’re playing largely the same teams as the Bills.

Thanksgiving game becoming the new standard for the Buffalo Bills The game in Detroit will mark the third time in four years the Bills have played on Thanksgiving, all on the road. Before this stretch, the team went 25 years without a Thanksgiving game.

Here’s a closer analysis of the schedule:

Upsides

• The season opener was the best possible date for the Bills to travel to Los Angeles. There is no short week coming back from the West Coast, because the Bills have 11 days until their next game, the Monday night home opener. Furthermore, the Rams have had considerably more offensive overhaul than the Bills, losing two starting receivers and two star offensive linemen. Better to get them early.

• Playing Tennessee early also probably is better than playing them later in the season. The Titans traded away their most dynamic receiving weapon, A.J. Brown. They signed Robert Woods from the Rams. They drafted big Treylon Burks in the first round. Better to play Burks in his second pro game, before he gets more adapted to the Titans’ offense. The Titans are breaking in a couple newcomers on the offensive line. Better to face them early, too.

• The Bills don’t have a three-game road trip and don’t play both their first two games or their last two games on the road. Those are three schedule features coaches dislike. The Bills have had only two three-game road trips this millennium (in 2001 and 2015).

• The Dolphins have a rugged three-game road trip late in the season – at the 49ers, at the Chargers, at Buffalo. Brutal, and it’s good for the Bills they get the Fish in the third game of the trip. The other teams with three-game road trips are the Chiefs, Eagles, Packers and Falcons.

• The Bills don’t face any team coming off a bye week. After Buffalo’s Week 7 bye, the Bills face Green Bay, which will be in the middle of a three-game road trip. That’s one of three games in which the Bills have the “rest advantage.” The other two are the Tennessee game and the Chiefs game (Kansas City plays on Monday night the week before).

• The Bills have an eight-game stretch after the game against Green Bay in which they could go on a 7-1 run.

• The Bills have a tough turnaround in going to Detroit for Thanksgiving Day. But if you had to pick the Bills to have one team to face on the shortest week of the schedule, the rebuilding Lions would be it.

Downsides

• The first six weeks of the schedule before the bye is a tough stretch, and it’s seven straight, counting Green Bay. The first six include games vs. three elite foes (the Rams, Titans and Chiefs). There are road games at Miami, which is fed up with losing to Josh Allen, and at Baltimore, a physical team with a strong roster. It’s up in the air whether Mitch Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett will be the QB when Pittsburgh visits. But as we saw in last year’s opener, the Steelers’ defense is no picnic. The Bills need to be 3-3 going into their bye week. If they’re 4-2 or better, they will be in great shape in the overall AFC race.

• Road games on a short week are tough. The Bills have one in Week 3 at Miami after playing against a physical foe, Tennessee, on a Monday night. The Dolphins have a new head coach and new offensive coordinator. Probably better to get an early season game against them. That’s one of two games in which the Bills have a “rest disadvantage.” The other is the regular-season finale vs. New England, which comes after a Monday night game at Cincinnati.

• The Bills get Cleveland late in the year, presumably when new quarterback Deshaun Watson is back from NFL suspension. The Browns are one of the scary “darkhorse” Super Bowl candidates because they have a talent-laden defense, a power running game and now an elite QB. Remember the Bills’ 41-15 loss to the Colts’ last season? If the Bills play a sub-par game, the Browns have the kind of power team that could put that kind of pasting on Buffalo. The weather in Orchard Park on Nov. 20 will be big.

• New England figures to rely on a power-running game again. Both meetings with the Patriots are late, Dec. 1 and Jan. 7 or 8. Bad weather could be an equalizer for the Pats, as it was last year in Buffalo in the regular season.

