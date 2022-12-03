Analysis: Bills running game made Patriots pay for light boxes against Josh Allen

The quest to take a little bit of the load off the shoulders of Josh Allen took another step forward Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass.

The New England Patriots played a ton of dime defense – six defensive backs – in an effort to put a lid on the Bills’ passing game.

The Bills made them pay by running successfully against the Patriots’ smaller defensive personnel.

Buffalo rushed 14 times for 83 yards (5.9 a carry) against the Patriots’ dime defense.

When the Patriots showed the Bills a light defensive box – six or fewer defenders in the area between the tackles, which included the dime defense plays – the Bills rushed 19 times for 103 yards, 5.4 a carry.

It’s a cautionary game for defensive coordinators that want to try to overplay the pass game out of respect for Allen and his receivers.

Coach Sean McDermott said offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey did well to keep the offense two-dimensional.

“I thought Coach Dorsey did a really good job of changing it up,” McDermott said. “When the run is working like it was at times, just being able to stick with it. And sometimes it wasn't, but it's going to happen like that, and just being able to stick with it, I thought he was very patient in that regard and the O-line, I thought did a very good job up front.”

The victory over the Patriots also continued the recent upswing for the Bills’ running game.

Running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 115 yards on 27 carries.

Over the past three games, including the wins over Detroit and Cleveland, Singletary and Cook have combined for 363 yards and 5.04 yards a carry.

Of course, Allen has been a key contributor to the rushing total, too. He rushed four times for 24 yards (two on designed runs, two on scrambles) vs. the Patriots.

Cleveland’s defense ranks 23rd vs. the run and Detroit ranks 30th. But New England entered the game with the ninth best run defense, allowing 109 a game. The Bills rushed for 136 (not counting kneel-downs).

“I feel like we’ve just been working at it,” said receiver Stefon Diggs of the run game. “When you work at something and you practice hitting guys, they show you how you can do it. When you run in the game it’s like second nature. We got the backs that can make explosive plays, they just do a great job. I feel like it helps the passing. I anticipated it, having been something we’ve been working on. You never know, we might even start passing the ball a little bit.”

The use of dime defense by the Patriots was not a surprise. They ranked eighth in the league in use of six or more defensive backs last season at 22%, according to Football Outsiders.

But they used it more than usual Thursday, on 54% of the Bills’ offensive snaps.

“You want to get off the field,” said Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon. “It just seemed like they were just getting 5, 4, first down; 5, 4, first down; 5, 4, 3, first down. That's kind of how it went. They worked the clock and they worked the whole field.”

The challenge won’t get easier the next time the Bills take the field.

The New York Jets’ defense ranks 11th best against the run. And the Jets shut down the Bills’ running game in a 20-17 win a month ago. Singletary and Cook were held to a combined 39 yards on 12 carries, a 3.25-yard average.