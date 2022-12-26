Analysis: Bills run success in Chicago was prelude to big challenge vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills’ running game crushed light defensive boxes in Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Bears.

It is a trend that the Bills probably are going to need to continue in next week’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Devin Singletary and James Cook help Bills run away with win in Chicago The 99 yards were a career high for Cook, and he did so on 11 carries, one of which was a 27-yard touchdown.

The Bills ran 11 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns when the Bears gave them two-high safety looks and six men in the box – the tackle-to-tackle area near the line of scrimmage, according to Buffalo News charting. That was a whopping average of 14 yards per carry.

James Cook displayed his speed in space running against the Bears’ light fronts. He rushed for 88 of his 99 yards – on six carries – against six-man fronts. That included his 27-yard touchdown run. Devin Singletary gained 56 of his 106 yards against light boxes on four carries, according to News figures.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus relies heavily on zone defense and prefers to play seven men in coverage, just as he did when he was defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts. Eberflus’ Colts teams were great at defensive tackle and good at containing the run with six men in the box. The Bills saw that in the playoff victory over the Colts in the 2020 season.

Report Card: Straight A's for the defense in Bills' win over Bears Jay Skurski weighs in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Eberflus doesn’t have that kind of talent up front in Chicago, yet. The Bears’ defense entered Sunday’s game ranked 27th against the run.

Cincinnati’s defense will be a tougher challenge. The Bengals rank seventh against the run, and 21st in passing yards allowed. Cincinnati is eighth in points allowed at 20.4 per game.

Cincinnati likes to defend elite quarterbacks by dropping people into coverage. The Bengals stymied Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship game in January by consistently dropping eight men into coverage during the second half and overtime.

The Chiefs refused to run the ball and were held to three points over the last eight possessions of the game. The Bengals did a similar thing in their comeback win over Tampa Bay two weeks ago, dropping eight into coverage often against Tom Brady in a 34-23 comeback victory.

The Bills rolled up 254 yards rushing overall on the Bears on a windy, 12-degree day in Chicago.

“It’s always awesome to see our offense is methodically driving down the field, run game opened up,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “Cook and Motor and (Nyhiem) Hines, all of them with the ball in their hands are dangerous. The offensive line was blocking extremely hard, you saw a lot of receivers out there blocking extremely hard. So it was a great team win.”

Cincinnati has been good the past two years at keeping opposing offenses from turning the game into a track meet.

The Bengals squeeze passing windows with their eight-man coverages. They forced Brady into a third-and-8 interception to jump-start their comeback two weeks ago.

The Bengals’ excellence at either rushing three or four and dropping men into coverage also figures to test Josh Allen’s ability to find his check-down receivers quickly.

Allen had mixed results locating checkdowns against Chicago. He forced an interception for Isaiah McKenzie against double coverage in the first half. Allen was 3 of 6 for 28 yards with an interception on passes to backs against the Bears.

Three questions: Bills' victory over Bears sets up huge stakes for game against Bengals Here are three questions on our mind after the Bills clinched another AFC East title with a victory in Chicago.

“Owning the line of scrimmage, obviously, we didn’t do a good enough job with that,” Eberflus said. They had the ability to run the ball ... That, to me, was the deciding factor in the game.”

The Bills had 31 carries in the game, so the majority were not against light boxes.

“Run defense is all 11, and it starts up front,” Eberflus said. “The D-line is responsible for the gaps inside. ... We played a lot of single high today against those guys. ... If it’s two-high, we have to keep it between those guys (at safety).”

Kansas City did a better job of running against the Bengals in the meeting between the teams Dec. 4. The Chiefs gained 138 yards on 25 carries, but still lost 27-24.