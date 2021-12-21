Analysis: Bills' red-zone offense looking up, but here come the Patriots

Maybe the Buffalo Bills’ red-zone offense is getting into a groove.

The Bills scored touchdowns on 4 of 5 trips inside the opponents’ 20-yard line in Sunday’s victory over the Carolina Panthers. That comes after an encouraging 3-of-5 showing against Tampa Bay’s stingy defense the week before.

Even though the Bills’ struggles in the red zone have been a topic of conversation much of the season, Buffalo has moved up to 11th in the league. The Bills are converting 60.6% of their trips into touchdowns.

It will be a huge issue in the upcoming showdown for the AFC East lead Sunday at New England. The Patriots rank No. 2 in the NFL in red zone defense, holding foes to 46% success. Buffalo managed to convert only 1 of 4 red-zone trips in losing to the Patriots 14-10 on Dec. 6.

The Bills marched inside New England’s 20 each of their last three possessions in that game and came away with only three points.

The recent play of receiver Gabriel Davis has helped the Bills. He has four touchdown catches in the last three games.

