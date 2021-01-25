Analysis: Bills' pass rush was not quite championship-caliber vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills’ pass rush wasn’t championship caliber in Sunday’s AFC championship game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sacking Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a difficult proposition for any defense, because blitzing him heavily is almost surely suicide.
Yet the Bills didn’t move him off his spot in the pocket enough and didn’t finish good rushes the few times they had him in their sights.
Mahomes was sacked just once and hit just twice in the Chiefs’ 38-24 victory over the Bills.
“He was out there, dialed in, throwing the ball all over the field and making the right decisions,” tight end Travis Kelce said. “Sure enough, today he played his A game and led us to the Super Bowl.”
The Bills finished the regular season ranked 14th in sacks per pass attempt and had 38 sacks. That was a slight decrease from last year when they had 44 sacks and ranked 12th in sacks per pass attempt.
Their edge rushing was pretty good at times, but pretty good doesn’t beat a quarterback of Mahomes' caliber.
The Bills had 17 sacks from their edge rushers in 2019. That dropped to 13.5 this season. Mario Addison led the edge rushers with five sacks, while Jerry Hughes had 4.5. The Bills needed more heat from four-man pressures to slow down the Chiefs’ attack.
Hughes had a sack on a hustle play, chasing Mahomes to the sideline, and two other hurries, according to Buffalo News charts. Addison had two hurries. A.J. Epenesa had three hurries and could have had a sack on a key second-quarter play when he beat left tackle Eric Fisher with an inside move. But Mahomes shrugged off Epenesa and hit Tyreek Hill for a 33-yard catch and run.
The Bills blitzed on seven of Mahomes’ 39 dropbacks, which is 18% and about as much as you want to risk rushing five or more at the reigning Super Bowl most valuable player. Mahomes was 5 of 7 for 47 yards and two touchdowns vs. the blitz. Those TDs were short throws, a 3-yarder to Mecole Hardman and a 5-yarder to Kelce.
To some degree, the Bills’ defense thrived against the pass the second half of the season thanks to more pressure tactics. The Bills blitzed 31.4% during the regular season, according to News charts, up from 24.3% last year. Linebacker A.J. Klein tied for the team lead in sacks with five.
The Bills might have tried zone-dogging more, rushing a back-seven player as part of a four-man rush and dropping a defensive lineman into coverage.
They did that four times, and Mahomes was 3 of 4 for 28 yards on those plays.
There’s no one ideal solution vs. the Chiefs.
On a third-and-6 situation on the Chiefs’ third TD drive, the Bills rushed both Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano and dropped both Epenesa and Darryl Johnson back into zone coverage. Milano almost trapped Mahomes for a sack but couldn’t finish him off. Mahomes found Kelce in a zone between the two defensive ends for 11 yards and a first down.
“Those guys just know how to get themselves open,” Mahomes said of Kelce and Tyreek Hill. “They’re obviously super talented but they understand our offense to a crazy degree."
The best pass rusher on the field was Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. He caused problems, especially in the second half, and finished with seven pressures.
The Bills needed someone as disruptive as Jones to slow down an offensive cast as talented as the Chiefs. They didn’t have it.