Analysis: Bills' pass rush was not quite championship-caliber vs. Chiefs

Hughes had a sack on a hustle play, chasing Mahomes to the sideline, and two other hurries, according to Buffalo News charts. Addison had two hurries. A.J. Epenesa had three hurries and could have had a sack on a key second-quarter play when he beat left tackle Eric Fisher with an inside move. But Mahomes shrugged off Epenesa and hit Tyreek Hill for a 33-yard catch and run.

The Bills blitzed on seven of Mahomes’ 39 dropbacks, which is 18% and about as much as you want to risk rushing five or more at the reigning Super Bowl most valuable player. Mahomes was 5 of 7 for 47 yards and two touchdowns vs. the blitz. Those TDs were short throws, a 3-yarder to Mecole Hardman and a 5-yarder to Kelce.

To some degree, the Bills’ defense thrived against the pass the second half of the season thanks to more pressure tactics. The Bills blitzed 31.4% during the regular season, according to News charts, up from 24.3% last year. Linebacker A.J. Klein tied for the team lead in sacks with five.

The Bills might have tried zone-dogging more, rushing a back-seven player as part of a four-man rush and dropping a defensive lineman into coverage.

They did that four times, and Mahomes was 3 of 4 for 28 yards on those plays.

There’s no one ideal solution vs. the Chiefs.