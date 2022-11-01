Analysis: Bills' offensive line turns in encouraging night vs. Packers

The Buffalo Bills got an encouraging performance by the offensive line in Sunday’s victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The linemen helped the Bills running backs rush 19 times for 102 yards, a 5.4-yard average. And the line did a respectable job pass blocking against a Green Bay front that entered the game ranked 10th in the NFL in sacks and fourth in ESPN’s pass rush win rate metric.

It was a particularly good day for the right side of the offensive line. Backup right tackle David Quessenberry played well against Packers top pass rusher Rashan Gary, and right guard Ryan Bates was good in the run and pass game.

The Bills also took advantage of extra offensive lineman Bobby Hart. The Bills ran eight times for 51 yards, a 6.4-yard average, when Hart was in the game as a sixth offensive lineman.

“We were two dimensional,” coach Sean McDermott said. “And I thought the offensive line really did a good job. ... And then I thought that our four-minute offense towards the end of the game there we were moving the ball. We were creating some holes and the backs were hitting it.”

Green Bay’s defense entered the game struggling against the run, ranked 27th in the NFL. Still, the Bills were able to make the Packers pay for sitting back to try to protect against Josh Allen’s deep passing.

It’s encouraging because the Bills’ next two games are against stouter run defenses. Buffalo visits the New York Jets on Sunday. Like Green Bay, the Jets have a lot of size on their defensive line, but they also are getting better linebacker play than the Packers. The Jets rank No. 9 against the run. After that, the Bills return home to face Minnesota, which has allowed the eighth fewest rushing yards. (The Vikings are 16th vs. the run when adjusted for the quality of the competition they’ve faced.)

Quessenberry, the free-agent signee from Tennessee filling in for injured Spencer Brown, allowed only three pressures to Gary, who entered the game with six sacks. He got a little help a few times. But Quessenberry had plenty of solo blocks on Gary.

Some of the highlights for the offensive line:

• On Devin Singletary’s 30-yard run in the first quarter, Dion Dawkins pulled and blocked Gary at the point of attack. Quessenberry teamed with Bates to beat Dean Lowry, and then Quessenberry got a piece of linebacker De’Vondre Campbell as Singletary broke into the open field.

• The Bills started their first TD drive with six called runs in the first seven plays. On a 9-yard gain, Singletary ran behind Hart, who blocked up Preston Smith, while tight end Dawson Knox beat linebacker Quay Walker, and Quessenberry knocked back Lowry.

• James Cook ran to Hart’s side on his 17-yard run on Buffalo’s second TD drive. Knox blocked up Lowry on that one, and Cook juked safety Darnell Savage in the hole. But it would have been a 5-yard gain even if Savage had made the tackle.

• Blocks by Bates and center Mitch Morse keyed a 9-yard run by Singletary on the Bills’ clock-eating last possession.

Dawkins wasn’t exactly satisfied with the showing due to the fact the Bills kept the Packers in the game with a string of miscues in the second half.

“We got a couple Cs, we got a couple Ds, but like, who cares?” Dawkins said after the game, grading the offense as a whole. “A passing grade is a passing grade. Any time we have more points than the opponent, I’m leaving this locker room with a smile and so is Josh (Allen) and our coaches and McDermott. But he also knows that we have a standard and our standard and we respect it. That’s why when we go back in tomorrow we’re going to cut it all up and get back to our official standard.”