Analysis: Bills offense is on fire in the red zone the past six weeks

The Bills ran eight times for 39 yards, a 4.9-yard average, against the Patriots in the red zone. Josh Allen was 4 for 4 passing for 39 yards and four TDs.

0:54 Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen, Bills offense partied like it was 1991 The Bills were a runaway train in the wild-card playoff game and there was nothing the New England Patriots players or even the great Bill Belichick could do about it.

That was especially impressive because New England’s defense was so dominant in the red zone this season. The Patriots ranked second in the NFL in TD percentage, allowing foes to score just 48% of the time. They ranked No. 1 the red zone in completion percentage allowed (42%), QB rating (70.1) and yards per play (1.9).

Red zone was a worry for the Bills, at times, early in the season, especially after they got stopped at the goal line in the final seconds of the loss at Tennessee and when they went 1 for 4 in the 14-10 home loss to the Patriots.

Singletary gave credit to the offensive line Saturday.

“The guys up front ... it's a great group, great unit,” he said. “They're getting a lot of push, and not only the guys up front. The receivers are getting in on it. The tight ends are getting in on it. So all that helps, man. All that plays a part. That's really what it comes down to.”