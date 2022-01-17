Analysis: Bills offense is on fire in the red zone the past six weeks

The Buffalo Bills’ offense is on fire in the red zone.
The Bills scored six touchdowns on six trips inside the 20-yard line in their 47-17 wild-card blowout of the New England Patriots on Saturday.
Jay Skurski gives the Bills straight A's in their top-of-the-class wild-card game performance.
It continued a roll that has been going for six weeks.
Starting with the overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Bills have scored TDs on 24 of their last 32 red-zone possessions. That’s a ridiculous 75% success rate.
San Francisco led the NFL this year in red-zone success, with a rate of 66% over the 17-week season.
Upon Further Review: If Brian Daboll and/or Leslie Frazier coached their final Bills home game, what a way to go out
After a trip to the AFC championship game last season, the Bills were fortunate that neither Daboll nor Frazier got hired by another team. They might not be as lucky this offseason, which doesn’t come as a surprise after Saturday night, Jay Skurski says.
The Bills’ hot streak coincides with the resurgence of Devin Singletary and the ground game. Getting some production running is key inside the 20-yard line because the passing windows get tighter.
The Bills scored 11 rushing touchdowns in the first 12 games of the season. They have 11 more in just the last six games. They’re averaging 163 rushing yards a game the past six weeks. They averaged 116 a game in the first 12 games.
They got two more rushing TDs against the Patriots, on runs of 16 and 3 yards by Singletary.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s a good offense,” Patriots defensive end Matthew Judon said. “They got good wide receivers. They got a really good quarterback. Decent O-line. And now they implement the run game, as well, whether that’s with Josh Allen or Singletary. So when they are hitting on all phases, intermediate game, short game, every run seemed like it was 6 yards. That’s very hard to stop and contain.”
The Bills ran eight times for 39 yards, a 4.9-yard average, against the Patriots in the red zone. Josh Allen was 4 for 4 passing for 39 yards and four TDs.
The Bills were a runaway train in the wild-card playoff game and there was nothing the New England Patriots players or even the great Bill Belichick could do about it.
That was especially impressive because New England’s defense was so dominant in the red zone this season. The Patriots ranked second in the NFL in TD percentage, allowing foes to score just 48% of the time. They ranked No. 1 the red zone in completion percentage allowed (42%), QB rating (70.1) and yards per play (1.9).
Red zone was a worry for the Bills, at times, early in the season, especially after they got stopped at the goal line in the final seconds of the loss at Tennessee and when they went 1 for 4 in the 14-10 home loss to the Patriots.
Singletary gave credit to the offensive line Saturday.
“The guys up front ... it's a great group, great unit,” he said. “They're getting a lot of push, and not only the guys up front. The receivers are getting in on it. The tight ends are getting in on it. So all that helps, man. All that plays a part. That's really what it comes down to.”
“They're what's making our heart beat right now, just being able to follow them and trust that protection's holding up and able to get the ball in the hands of guys like Motor and our skill guys,” Allen said.
As the offense scored drive after drive after drive, the defense more than held up its end. Under the lights in Orchard Park, in prime time, the league’s No. 1 defense again proved its case.
The Bills’ have had a successful run play in the red zone 57% of the time the past six weeks, which is 11th best in the league. They were at 47% the first 12 weeks, which ranked 22nd, according to Sharp Football Stats. A “successful play” is one that gains 40% needed for a first down on first down, 60% on second down and 100% on third or fourth down.
For the regular season, the Bills' offense ranked seventh best in the red zone, scoring TDs at 62%.