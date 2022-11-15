Analysis: Bills' offense doesn't inspire confidence on short-yardage situations

The Buffalo Bills saw three second-half drives stall Sunday when they failed to convert on short-yardage situations against the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s a continuing problem for the offense.

The Bills are 11 of 19 on third-and-1 situations this year, which ranks 23rd in conversion percentage (at 58%). It’s a bit of a small sample size through nine games. And the Bills aren’t far off the league average of 67%.

However, short-yardage situations were a big problem for the Bills last year, too.

Buffalo was last in the NFL in third-and-1 conversions, at 13 of 23, or 56.5%. The NFL average last year was 71.5% conversions on third-and-1. Since the start of 2021, the Bills rank last.

Asked about his team’s rushing struggles in the second half, coach Sean McDermott said after the game:

“It's something we can look at. I thought we did a pretty good job at times with that in the first half, and then second half got a little bit outta whack there. We had some second-and-shorts . . . that, especially against a good short-yardage defense, you've gotta pick up the first down there.”

The Bills are 8 of 12 (66.7%) when running on third-and-1 this season, which is just slightly less than the league average of 72%. But Buffalo was below the league average for the full season in 2021, too, at 7 of 13 (54%). The NFL average running on third-and-1 last year was 73.3%.

The Bills’ offensive line has blocked better for the pass than for the run this year.

The 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings included some frustrating drive failures.

Early in the third quarter, the Bills faced a second-and-2 situation at midfield when Devin Singletary was stuffed for 1 yard. On third-and-1, Harrison Phillips beat Mitch Morse on a bull rush to create a 13-yard sack.

Midway through the third quarter, Singletary gained 8 yards on a first-down toss run play to the Vikings’ 22. But on second-and-2, Josh Allen’s short pass to an open Khalil Shakir was batted down at the line.

On third-and-2, Duke Johnson was stuffed for no gain when Morse and Ryan Bates didn’t get good push on a double-team block and Danielle Hunter got penetration on Rodger Saffold. The Bills settled for a field goal.

Given those failures, the Bills showed a lack of confidence in the short-yardage running on the next possession.

Buffalo was on the verge of extending its 27-17 lead, facing a second-and-2 situation at the Vikings’ 7. But a tight end screen for Dawson Knox was well defended and Allen had to throw the ball into the turf. On third-and-2, Allen was off target over the middle on a pass for Isaiah McKenzie in the face of a Vikings blitz. Then on fourth-and-2, Spencer Brown gave up quick penetration to Za’Darius Smith, Allen fled the pocket and then forced an interception in the end zone.

The Bills are great overall on third down. They still lead the NFL in conversion rate at 52.4%. The Bills are especially great on third-and-long situations. They’re converting 43% on third-and-10 or more, which is even better than the overall NFL third-down conversion rate of 39.9%.

The Bills’ best short-yardage runner remains Allen. He’s 8 for 8 converting this year when rushing on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1. The Bills’ running backs are 3 for 7 rushing on third and 1 and fourth and 1.

NFL THIRD AND 1 CONVERSIONS

(Since start of 2021 season)

Rk Team Success rate

1. Cleveland 82.8%

2. Dallas 82.2%

3. Tampa Bay 79.6%

30. Detroit 59.4%

31. Denver 57.9%

32. Buffalo 57.1%