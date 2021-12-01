Analysis: Bills have faced easiest schedule of offenses, defenses in the NFL

A week after getting steamrolled by Jonathan Taylor and the Colts, the Bills’ defenders were feeling good about bouncing back.

“Just goes to show ... the group of guys that we have in a locker room,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said after the Saints game. “We come off a tough loss like that last week and to bounce back on the short week, it says a lot about guys. But obviously, we got to continue to do this and stay consistent, and looking forward to the next matchup we have.”

“After a loss last week, we knew we needed to come in with high energy and get some momentum early,” said safety Jordan Poyer. “Obviously, this crowd is probably second behind the Buffalo Bills as far as their energy, and we were able to take them out of it early. Just having some huge stops and guys making plays all over the field.”

Entering Monday night’s AFC East showdown, it’s worth questioning New England’s dominance thus far as well. The Patriots’ defense ranks No. 1 in points allowed and No. 4 in yards allowed.

But the AFC East has caught a bit of a break this year in scheduling, facing the NFC South, which is down, and the AFC South, which has two of the worst teams in the NFL in Houston and Jacksonville.