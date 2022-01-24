Analysis: Bills got more pressure on Patrick Mahomes and had little to show for it

It was evident from the Chiefs’ opening touchdown drive. On the first third down of the game, Mahomes was under duress, but executed a shovel pass to running back Jerick McKinnon for 5 yards. On the second third down, he scrambled for 34 yards up the middle against man-to-man coverage, with the Bills’ secondary players’ backs turned to the quarterback. Two plays later, Mario Addison had Mahomes in his grasp, but the QB scrambled for 7 yards.

Two plays later, on a third-and-5 play from the Bills’ 8, the Buffalo coverage was superb. Linebacker Matt Milano blanketed Hill man to man in the flat. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and cornerback Levi Wallace double-teamed Kelce and had him covered. Safety Jordan Poyer was tight to Hardman in man coverage. Finally, Addison got wide on the left tackle. Jerry Hughes converged. But Mahomes pump-faked to get Hughes to jump, then escaped the pocket to the left and ran to the pylon for the touchdown.

“This is definitely another step for him into the Hall of Fame,” Hill said of Mahomes. “He had a chance to prove, once again, that he’s definitely at the top of the helm when it comes down to quarterbacks in this league. We know it, but I feel like the rest of the league sometimes doubts him because of the coach and players that he has around him. If you watch the guy, if you truly know Pat and the amount of time he spends watching film and understanding coverages and also being able to go out there and make a play out of nothing, it’s crazy. I feel like he’s top two, and he’s not No. 2.”