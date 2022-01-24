Analysis: Bills got more pressure on Patrick Mahomes and had little to show for it

The Buffalo Bills’ defense succeeded in getting more pressure Sunday on Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes than it did in the 2020 AFC championship game.
It didn’t matter.
It was déjà vu for the Bills, with their season ending on the same Arrowhead Stadium field that it did in the AFC championship game almost exactly a year earlier.
Despite heat in his passing pocket, Mahomes made play after play – with his arm and his legs - in the Kansas City Chiefs' 42-36 overtime victory.
The Bills pressured Mahomes 21 times, sacked him twice and forced him to scramble six times.
In the 38-24 loss at Kansas City a year ago, the Bills pressured Mahomes 11 times, sacked him once and didn’t force him to scramble.
To recap: A coin toss is held at the start of overtime, which consists of 15-minute periods until there is a winner. The winning team of the coin toss almost always takes the ball, because if it does so and scores a touchdown on the opening drive, it’s game over.
Mahomes was 33 of 44 for 378 yards and three touchdowns, one each to Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Byron Pringle. He ran seven times – all scrambles - for 69 yards and another touchdown. Speedy Mecole Hardman ran for the other Chiefs touchdown.
“I ran whenever I had the opportunity to, and once they saw we were willing to do that, they had to play more man coverages,” Mahomes said after Sunday’s game. “Once they started playing man coverages, guys like Tyreek and Travis and Mecole made plays happen. So, just taking what’s there and whenever we need to be aggressive, we can always be aggressive.”
The performance sends the Bills into the offseason facing the same question as last year: What is the pressure solution against a quarterback who is almost impervious to pressure?
Of course, Bills opponents face the same question against Josh Allen.
Allen was the second-hardest quarterback to sack in the NFL this season. Mahomes was third-hardest to sack. (First was Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady.)
The Bills succeeded in adding more depth to their pass rush by drafting Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham and signing Efe Obada in free agency.
Their sack totals were up a fraction over last year. The Bills had 42 sacks. They had 40 in 2020 (prorated for 17 games). But in terms of sacks per attempt, they improved from 14th in the league to sixth best this year. Their pressure rate was up from 22.2% to 30.8%, according to Pro Football Reference.
They did it while blitzing less than in 2020. Their blitz rate was 22.9% this year, compared with 31.4% last year, according to Buffalo News charting.
And yet, the progress did not solve their Mahomes problem.
The Bills’ rushers tried to get heat on the Kansas City quarterback while reining him in the pocket Sunday. Jerry Hughes had seven pressures and Ed Oliver had six, according to Pro Football Focus. But Mahomes has an uncanny ability to elude defensive linemen.
It was evident from the Chiefs’ opening touchdown drive. On the first third down of the game, Mahomes was under duress, but executed a shovel pass to running back Jerick McKinnon for 5 yards. On the second third down, he scrambled for 34 yards up the middle against man-to-man coverage, with the Bills’ secondary players’ backs turned to the quarterback. Two plays later, Mario Addison had Mahomes in his grasp, but the QB scrambled for 7 yards.
Two plays later, on a third-and-5 play from the Bills’ 8, the Buffalo coverage was superb. Linebacker Matt Milano blanketed Hill man to man in the flat. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and cornerback Levi Wallace double-teamed Kelce and had him covered. Safety Jordan Poyer was tight to Hardman in man coverage. Finally, Addison got wide on the left tackle. Jerry Hughes converged. But Mahomes pump-faked to get Hughes to jump, then escaped the pocket to the left and ran to the pylon for the touchdown.
“This is definitely another step for him into the Hall of Fame,” Hill said of Mahomes. “He had a chance to prove, once again, that he’s definitely at the top of the helm when it comes down to quarterbacks in this league. We know it, but I feel like the rest of the league sometimes doubts him because of the coach and players that he has around him. If you watch the guy, if you truly know Pat and the amount of time he spends watching film and understanding coverages and also being able to go out there and make a play out of nothing, it’s crazy. I feel like he’s top two, and he’s not No. 2.”
On one hand, it’s a confounding problem. On the other, if the Bills had gotten one more defensive play – one more sack, one more pressure that forced a third-down stop – they would have won the game.
So the Bills go into the offseason with pass-rush improvement still on their to-do list, either via development from within or some kind of veteran reinforcement. Or both.