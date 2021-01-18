Analysis: Bills' defense turned up the heat, Ravens didn't

The Buffalo Bills’ victory over the Baltimore Ravens was a tale of fear and no fear.
Or maybe the better term is respect and a lack of respect.
The Ravens showed tremendous respect for Josh Allen’s ability to slice up man coverage by going away from their defensive identity.
Baltimore blitzed on only eight of 41 dropbacks, according to Buffalo News charts.
It sort of worked.
Baltimore held Allen to 206 yards passing, and the Bills’ offense produced 10 points. However, the Bills were able to move the ball and maintain good field position the entire game. The Bills went three and out only once, and that was in the fourth quarter when they were protecting a 14-point lead.
It’s also fair to conclude that Allen’s numbers would have been even better if the wind hadn’t hindered the passing game. There were some downfield throws that Allen probably would have hit if the wind wasn’t such a big factor.
Meanwhile, the Bills did not demonstrate much fear of Baltimore’s downfield passing game.
The Bills rushed five or more at the Ravens on 15 of 47 dropbacks, a rate of 31.9%. That’s exactly the rate coordinator Leslie Frazier blitzed all season.
Jackson has speed receivers in Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin, but he couldn’t beat the pressure.
In the aftermath of Saturday's 17-3 victory against the Ravens, defensive end Jerry Hughes said McKenzie's work on the scout team had a lot to do with how the Bills handled Jackson and the Baltimore offense.
Jackson was just 4 of 9 for 39 yards against the blitz with a sack and an intentional grounding penalty. Counting the fourth quarter when backup Tyler Huntley played, the Ravens were 5 of 12 passing for 40 yards vs. the blitz.
The Ravens ranked No. 1 in rushing yards, but No. 32 in passing yards this season.
The Bills have played a lot of Cover 2, with two deep safeties, but played more Cover 4 vs. the Ravens, which allowed the safeties to be more aggressive supporting the run. In quarters coverage, the Bills had to be confident in their outside corners covering the length of the field.
Jackson completed only one pass outside the numbers that traveled more than 10 yards past the line of scrimmage. That was a 31-yard catch and run by J.K. Dobbins when Jackson scrambled out of the pocket.
“They weren’t really doing anything special; they were just playing top-down coverage, a lot of Cover 4, a lot of zone,” Ravens receiver Willie Snead said. “They just eliminated the run, and they tried to make us one-dimensional in the passing game, and we just didn’t take advantage of what they were giving us. Hats off to them; they had a great game plan for us.”
While the Buffalo defense took the spotlight for its role in the 17-3 triumph that propelled the Bills into their first AFC championship game since January 1994, the efforts of the Josh Allen-led offense against the vaunted Baltimore defense shouldn’t be forgotten.
Allen, meanwhile, competed five passes outside the numbers for 73 yards. Allen was 5 of 7 for 60 yards vs. the blitz with one touchdown and one sack.
Snead acknowledged the Ravens’ need to upgrade their passing game.
“He is an elite runner, an elite passer, but there are steps he can take, better strides that he can take, and he knows that,” Snead said of Jackson. “That’s the competitor in him to want to get better each and every offseason, to fix the little things that his game needs improvement on and continue to get better as a passer. I think if he knuckles down on that part of his game and really reaches his full potential in that area, then the sky is the limit for Lamar, man. It’s just a matter of time. So, it’s really on him. I think this game is going to be a wake-up call for him, hopefully this offseason. So, we’ll see what he does next year.”