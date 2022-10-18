Analysis: Bills defense pulled out blitz, dime, 3-man rush wrinkles vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills’ defense mixed it up like never before in Sunday’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills dared to blitz Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 10 times – the most they’ve ever blitzed him – and it worked out great.

And the Bills used a 3-2-6 dime defense personnel group for the first time all season, combining it with a three-man rush and dropping eight men into coverage. They did that 11 times, according to Buffalo News charting.

Von Miller’s huge sack, with 6 minutes left, came on a three-man rush. Taron Johnson’s clinching interception with 51 seconds left came on a three-man rush with Matt Milano playing as the spy on Mahomes.

“I thought Leslie Frazier and the defensive staff really came up with a good game plan,” coach Sean McDermott said Monday. “They threw some dime personnel out there. They changed some looks up front, did some different things there. I mean, that's what you've got to do against an offense coached by Andy Reid, and a quarterback of Patrick Mahomes' caliber.”

Mahomes is notorious for beating the blitz. He was the least-blitzed quarterback in the NFL by a mile last year (only getting rushed with five or more men on 12% of pass plays). The Bills’ defensive modus operandi has been to almost never blitz Mahomes.

The Bills blitzed Mahomes just once in 33 dropbacks in the 2020 regular-season loss to the Chiefs, according to Buffalo News charting. They blitzed him on none of 70 dropbacks in the 2021 regular-season win at Kansas City.

This time the Bills sent five or more rushers at Mahomes on 10 of 52 dropbacks (19%). He completed just 3 of 9 for 26 yards on those plays. The Bills blitzed Mahomes five times on first down and five on second down. They never blitzed him on third down. That's probably close to the maximum the Bills want to show blitz against the Chiefs.

The Arizona Cardinals blitzed Mahomes 24 times in Week 1, and he burned them for 143 yards and five TD passes.

The dime defense – with six defensive backs - was a new wrinkle this season for coordinator Leslie Frazier.

The Bills love to stay in a nickel defense, using five defensive backs. They play it more than 90%, the most of any team in the NFL, largely because of the versatility of Johnson. But the dime accounted for 16% of the Bills’ defensive snaps Sunday in Kansas City.

The benefit of the three-man rush is flooding the secondary with coverage players to force Mahomes to hold the ball. That tactic works a lot better when one of the three is Miller, because he can get pressure even when he’s double teamed. The three-man rush also took advantage of Milano’s chase ability sideline to sideline to try to keep Mahomes from going on big scrambles.

Another factor was the use of bigger cornerback Siran Neal as one of the six defensive backs. He matched up on tight end Travis Kelce on many of his 12 defensive snaps.

The three-man rush wasn’t a magic bullet. Mahomes was 5 of 7 for 102 yards against the dime, including a 42-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

However, the Bills got two huge plays out of the grouping at the end of the game. Miller beat tackle Andrew Wylie wide for a 5-yard sack on a third-and-6 play. That forced a punt that set up the Bills’ offense for its game-winning-drive possession.

Miller got pressure against Mahomes on the Chiefs’ final offensive play, the pickoff by Johnson. Miller used an inside rush to get in Mahomes’ passing lane, preventing him from hitting crossing receiver Skyy Moore early in the down. Milano was spying on Mahomes on that play, as well. By the time Mahomes threw for Moore on the far side of the field, Johnson was waiting to undercut the pass.

“They present a lot of challenges,” McDermott said, “and I thought our defensive staff did a great job in the game plan and the players – let's not forget them – they had to execute, and that's the key part of it.”

The Bills went to the dime on seven third-down plays. Buffalo had dropped eight into coverage on only six plays the first five games, according to News charts.