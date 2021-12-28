Analysis: Bills defense adjusts, improves vs. Pats' heavy personnel

It didn’t all go smoothly for Obada. On Harris’ 16-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, Obada got caught rushing upfield and didn’t set the edge. It was a good design by the Patriots. Linebacker Matt Milano was fooled by a pulling guard going in the other direction, leaving Harris free to run around left end.

Fake pulling action by a guard also helped produce the longest run by Harris, a 31-yarder. Phillips was blocked up at the point of attack on that one, and Jackson got caught pursuing toward the fake and didn’t stay home on the back side.

Jones’ poor performance on third down prevented the Patriots from keeping drives going and using the run game more.

He was 4 for 8 passing on third down for only 26 yards, and he took a 6-yard sack on a third down.

“I think we just have to go out there and execute,” Jones said. “Really, first down, first play, just getting a positive play, getting the drive going. Second-and-10, third-and-10, that's a hard way to play the game, and we played that game a little too much today. Hard to, against a good defense and good football team, play the game in long yardage like that."

The Bills used their base defense, with Klein on the field as the third linebacker, for 19 of New England’s 60 plays. In the first meeting, when the Pats threw only three passes, the base defense was used 29 of 49 plays. It included Tyrel Dodson, playing for Klein. The Bills kept nickel cornerback Taron Johnson on the field for three plays against heavy personnel in the first meeting.

