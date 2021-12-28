Analysis: Bills defense adjusts, improves vs. Pats' heavy personnel

The Buffalo Bills’ defense handled the New England Patriots’ use of “heavy personnel” better in the rematch Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.
The Patriots rushed for 163 yards on 26 carries in the game in Orchard Park when they brought big tackle Michael Onwenu on the field as the sixth offensive lineman. That was a 6.3-yard average, and it included the 64-yard run for a touchdown by Damien Harris.
Josh Allen passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns, led the team with 64 rushing yards and wasn’t sacked, despite playing without two of his top receivers and behind an offensive line decimated by illness and injuries.
The Patriots brought Onwenu onto the field as a sixth offensive lineman on the field for 16 running plays Sunday and managed 64 yards, a 4-yard average, according to Buffalo News charting.
The Bills didn’t exactly slam the door on the Patriots’ running game. It's not going to make Bills fans eager for a rematch with powerhouse rushing Indianapolis in the playoffs. But it was better.
Harris gained 103 yards on 18 carries, a 5.7-yard average. But New England was not able to control the clock with the ground game, and it was unable to avoid tough third-down situations.
Faced with a huge dose of adversity because of players being on the Covid list and an injury that occurred during the game, the Bills were forced to repeatedly shuffle things around up front.
“He's a great player,” Patriots center David Andrews said of Harris. “We have to do a better job of blocking for him. When you get down, obviously, it changes the way you do things. You can't play the game from behind like we have, put ourselves down like that, it's just too hard to play catch up. Dame is a great player and we just have to do a better job for him.”
The Patriots were just 1 of 10 on third-down conversions.
The escalating play of defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was one plus for the Bills. He continued his surge of good performances the past five games. The Bills also benefitted from having linebacker A.J. Klein on the field for added stoutness. He missed the first meeting while on the Covid-19 reserve list.
And the Bills made a couple of strategic shifts, using bigger cornerback Siran Neal on the field in place of Dane Jackson when the Pats went to bigger personnel in an attempt to get better tackling on the outside of the defense. Neal played 13 of the 17 snaps overall when the Pats used six offensive linemen. Neal is listed at 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds to Jackson's 6-1 and 180.
The Bills also used Efe Obada as a defensive end, where he saw almost all of his 38 snaps. He was inactive in the first meeting with New England. Obada had been playing about a third of his snaps at defensive tackle this season before Sunday.
Here are some takeaways from the Bills’ snap counts in their Week 16 win.
On first and second down, not counting short-yardage plays, the Pats averaged 19 yards on eight carries out of heavy personnel. That included a run-stuff by Phillips on the first play of the game, when he beat Andrews at the point of attack. Phillips also made a nice stuff of Harris by keeping his feet and moving down the line of scrimmage on a crack-toss run in the fourth quarter.
It didn’t all go smoothly for Obada. On Harris’ 16-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, Obada got caught rushing upfield and didn’t set the edge. It was a good design by the Patriots. Linebacker Matt Milano was fooled by a pulling guard going in the other direction, leaving Harris free to run around left end.
Fake pulling action by a guard also helped produce the longest run by Harris, a 31-yarder. Phillips was blocked up at the point of attack on that one, and Jackson got caught pursuing toward the fake and didn’t stay home on the back side.
Jones’ poor performance on third down prevented the Patriots from keeping drives going and using the run game more.
He was 4 for 8 passing on third down for only 26 yards, and he took a 6-yard sack on a third down.
“I think we just have to go out there and execute,” Jones said. “Really, first down, first play, just getting a positive play, getting the drive going. Second-and-10, third-and-10, that's a hard way to play the game, and we played that game a little too much today. Hard to, against a good defense and good football team, play the game in long yardage like that."
The Bills used their base defense, with Klein on the field as the third linebacker, for 19 of New England’s 60 plays. In the first meeting, when the Pats threw only three passes, the base defense was used 29 of 49 plays. It included Tyrel Dodson, playing for Klein. The Bills kept nickel cornerback Taron Johnson on the field for three plays against heavy personnel in the first meeting.