Analysis: Balance shmalance, Bills' Josh Allen letting it rip on first down

“Dabes called a great game,” Allen said. “Our guys executed, got open, caught the ball, blocked up front. Our front five did a great job.”

The next passingest team on first down in the first three quarters is Kansas City, at 60.5%, according to Sharp Football.

The obvious connection: When you have a superstar quarterback such as Patrick Mahomes or Allen, you let him cook.

“I think the results kind of speak for themselves,” Allen said of his connection with Diggs, “the way that we're kind of able to ad-lib some plays, trust him to get open, and him trusting me in getting the ball there.”

All three of Allen’s TD passes to Diggs came on first down, and all three exploited man-to-man coverage.

The last of the three, the 8-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter, showed off Allen’s accuracy on the move. Running to his left, Allen had to square his body to throw a dart to the end zone that led the receiver perfectly. Diggs made a diving catch with cornerback Jason McCourty chasing him.