Analysis: Balance shmalance, Bills' Josh Allen letting it rip on first down

The beat goes on for the Buffalo Bills’ offense.
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll keeps riding the passing game and putting the ball in quarterback Josh Allen’s hands, and there is seemingly nothing opposing defenses can do about it.
With Allen in the game Monday night in New England, the Bills passed on first down 25 times and ran four. That’s an 86% passing rate.
Balance, shmalance.
When your quarterback is this good and your receivers are this dominant, you impose your will on the defense.
Allen was 18 of 25 passing on first down for 247 yards and four touchdowns. Eight of the first-down completions for 119 yards went to Stefon Diggs.
“Let me just say this: Diggs is a PROBLEM; man, woo!” gushed Bills safety Micah Hyde. “I got a front-row seat. I got a free ticket to watch them play. Man, it's impressive. To see them, it's like they're playing Madden out there. They're gelling together. It's awesome to see.”
This isn’t new news, of course. We’ve been documenting the Bills’ first down success all season. Yet, it continues to be remarkable. The Bills shredded the Patriots with the pass on first down even more than usual for this season.
The Bills are the passingest team in the NFL on first down, throwing on 61% of their plays. If you take away the fourth quarter (when the Bills usually are running to protect a lead), the Bills are throwing on 64% of first downs.
“Dabes called a great game,” Allen said. “Our guys executed, got open, caught the ball, blocked up front. Our front five did a great job.”
The next passingest team on first down in the first three quarters is Kansas City, at 60.5%, according to Sharp Football.
The obvious connection: When you have a superstar quarterback such as Patrick Mahomes or Allen, you let him cook.
“I think the results kind of speak for themselves,” Allen said of his connection with Diggs, “the way that we're kind of able to ad-lib some plays, trust him to get open, and him trusting me in getting the ball there.”
All three of Allen’s TD passes to Diggs came on first down, and all three exploited man-to-man coverage.
The last of the three, the 8-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter, showed off Allen’s accuracy on the move. Running to his left, Allen had to square his body to throw a dart to the end zone that led the receiver perfectly. Diggs made a diving catch with cornerback Jason McCourty chasing him.
“That last touchdown catch in the back of the end zone, not many guys can make that catch,” Allen said. “The way that you have to torque your body, and how low you have to get. The trust level to get back, and for me to put that in a spot where I feel like he can get it. It was amazing to watch. Once it left my hand, the way that he was able to go get that ball, it was special.”
Hyde, who spent his first four seasons as a teammate of Green Bay star Aaron Rodgers, agreed.
“I don't want you guys to think I'm comparing Josh to Aaron Rodgers,” Hyde said. “I'm not saying that. Obviously, both very talent players. Josh has a long way to go to get to what Aaron has been able to accomplish in the league, but watching the ARod and Jordy (Nelson) days, just the way they gelled together and just found each other, that's what it looks like out there. It's very impressive to see.”