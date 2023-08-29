Jay Skurski News Sports Reporter Follow Jay Skurski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Buffalo Bills cut 27 players Tuesday, placed one on injured reserve and moved another one to the NFL’s reserve/physically unable to perform list.

In doing so, the team reduced its roster to the league maximum of 53 players – although there will be changes made before the season opener Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.

Here is a position-by-position look at the team’s initial roster, along with an analysis of each position.

Buffalo Bills announce initial 53-man roster Here is the Bills' initial 53-man roster. Additional moves are expected Wednesday with several players expected to be moved to injured reserve, notably rookie receiver Justin Shorter and second-year linebacker Baylon Spector.

Quarterbacks (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen.

Analysis: The Bills are in great shape at quarterback … as long as Josh Allen doesn’t get hurt. Allen has started every game for the team the past four seasons, but there is no guarantee that run will continue. Kyle Allen did not inspire a great deal of confidence during training camp and the preseason, but he’s the only option for now as the No. 2 quarterback with Matt Barkley headed to injured reserve because of an elbow injury. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Bills scour the open market to find someone who can compete with Kyle Allen to be Josh Allen’s top backup.

Running backs/fullback (4): James Cook, Latavius Murray, Damien Harris, Reggie Gilliam.

Analysis: This position felt set the moment Nyheim Hines was lost for the season to a knee injury right before the start of training camp, and nothing happened over the summer to change that. The Bills got some nice moments from those competing for a reserve position at running back, including a 35-yard touchdown run by Darrynton Evans against the Bears, but the top three never felt seriously challenged. Gilliam, meanwhile, has a small role on offense, but is a key contributor on special teams and can also play tight end in a pinch, giving him valuable versatility.

Wide receivers (6): Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Trent Sherfield, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Justin Shorter.

Analysis: The big question here was whether Andy Isabella could beat out either Shakir or Shorter for a spot. That didn’t happen. Isabella was given a good look, but it never felt like he did enough to beat out anyone ahead of him on the depth chart. Shorter had a nice summer and figures to be a key contributor on special teams right away. Shakir, who is dealing with a rib injury, might not make the game-day lineup, but cutting him before his second season always felt like a long shot. The top four receivers remain unchanged from the way the team went into training camp.

Tight ends (3): Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris.

Analysis: Like running back, this was a fairly easy position to nail down. Morris was probably a lock even before Saturday, but his 29-yard touchdown catch against the Bears was a nice reminder of what he brings to the table as the third tight end. Kincaid looked the part throughout the summer and should play a big role in the offense right away, even if it’s more as a slot receiver than a true tight end.

Offensive line (9): Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, O’Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, Ryan Bates, David Edwards, Ryan Van Demark, Alec Anderson.

Analysis: Consider writing this position down in pencil. At the moment, the Bills only have three primary tackles on the roster – starters Dawkins and Brown, as well as Van Demark. That leaves them both thin and very inexperienced if something were to happen to either Dawkins or Brown. Anderson made it because the Bills value positional versatility up front, and he can play across the line. Still, after releasing David Quessenberry, it feels like a veteran tackle is a priority for this roster ahead of the regular season. The problem is, there is a shortage of them across the entire league. Conversely, depth on the interior of the line looks to be strong, provided McGovern is ready to play in Week 1. He missed the final preseason game because of a knee injury.

Defensive line (10): Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Leonard Floyd, A.J. Epenesa, Poona Ford, Jordan Phillips, Shaq Lawson, Tim Settle, Kingsley Jonathan.

Analysis: We have to start this section with a player not on this list. Trading away Boogie Basham, a 2021 second-round draft pick, for relative peanuts is a massive admission by General Manager Brandon Beane that he whiffed on that pick. Basham actually had a productive summer, including a pair of sacks in the preseason, but the numbers crunch along the defensive line was real. Truthfully, the Basham pick never felt right from the moment it was made. The Bills had used their first-round pick that year on Rousseau, and doubling down on the position felt like an odd choice at the time. Nothing Basham did – or didn’t do – on the field ever changed that opinion. Even after starting Von Miller on the physically-unable-to-perform list, the Bills still felt like Basham was expendable. That says a lot about what the coaching staff thought of him. The meager return the Bills got from the Giants – a 2025 sixth-round pick for Basham and a 2025 seventh-round pick, also shows he didn’t have much value around the league, either. Jonathan flashed enough in the preseason to not only earn a spot, but also make Beane feel comfortable in moving on from Basham, all while knowing he’s going to take some heat for that pick. The Bills decided to go heavy at defensive tackle, keeping five players at the position. It’s unlikely all five will dress on game day. The guess here is Settle is the odd man out at the start of the year.

Linebackers (6): Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard, Baylon Spector, Dorian Williams, Tyler Matakevich.

Analysis: The noteworthy name missing from this list is A.J. Klein, but it’s possible the Bills re-sign him as early as Wednesday. As a veteran with more than four years of NFL experience, Klein is not subject to waivers. If he doesn’t come back, it will be either Dodson or Bernard who starts at middle linebacker next to Milano. Bernard missed all of the preseason with a hamstring injury but is close to being ready to return to practice. Spector suffered a hamstring injury against the Bears in the final preseason game and could be headed to in-season injured reserve as soon as Wednesday, which would keep him out a minimum of four games. Some veteran linebackers who were released Tuesday could be of interest to the Bills, but it’s unlikely that player would come in and be ready to play in Week 1. It takes time as the middle linebacker to learn the defense enough to call the signals, so the Bills have to hope either Dodson or Bernard – or Klein if he returns – steps up early in the season.

Cornerbacks (6): Tre’Davious White, Dane Jackson, Christian Benford, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal.

Analysis: The question here always has been less about who will make the team and more about who will start opposite White. That question remains unanswered following cutdown day. The most noteworthy development here is the Bills kept Elam instead of looking for a trade. That’s the right move with their 2022 first-round draft pick. The team has made too big of an investment in Elam to move on this quickly. Now they have to hope he continues to develop behind either Benford or Jackson to start the season.

Safeties (5): Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, Cam Lewis.

Analysis: The news isn’t surprising given Hamlin’s performance in the preseason, but seeing him make the 53-man roster is undoubtedly a feel-good moment as he continues his comeback after going into cardiac arrest last season in a game against the Bengals. It confirms that he continues to progress without setbacks. Remember, Hamlin was a full-time starter last year after Hyde got hurt, so it’s clear the Bills are invested in his development. Lewis played his way onto the roster with a strong summer. He has the versatility to play some nickel cornerback and will also be a key special teams contributor if he’s able to crack the game-day lineup.

Specialists (2*): Sam Martin, Tyler Bass.

Analysis: This number will move to three Wednesday when the team re-signs long snapper Reid Ferguson. He was cut Tuesday, which allowed the team to carry a player it intends to place on the in-season injured reserve list. That could be Spector. Ferguson had no guaranteed money on his contract, so there was no impact to the salary cap by releasing him.