Analysis: A look at how Dolphins lost blitz battle vs. Josh Allen but won the war

It’s hard to imagine Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer left any unused calls on his game-plan sheet Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Boyer threw the proverbial kitchen sink at Josh Allen over the course of 90 Buffalo offensive plays, the third most in team history. It didn’t stop or even contain the Buffalo offense ... but it got the job done on a hot, crazy afternoon in South Florida.

The Dolphins blitzed Allen – meaning they rushed five or more men – 21 times, the third most blitzes Allen has faced since the start of last season. Allen had 72 dropbacks, so it was a blitz rate of 29% of the pass plays, fourth highest since the start of 2021, according to Buffalo News charting.

Allen handled the pressure marvelously. He hit 13 of 17 passes for 159 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and a passer rating of 143.9. (A perfect passer rating is 158.3.)

Will the Dolphins view their blitzing tactics as a failure? No, because they held the Bills to 19 points and created a gift touchdown on a blitz.

The first-quarter sack-fumble play that gave Miami the ball on the Buffalo 6-yard line came on an eight-man blitz. The Bills kept seven in to block, and safety Jevon Holland was a free rusher off the Bills’ left edge who hit Allen and forced the fumble.

“I thought Josh did a good job going to his checkdown early,” coach Sean McDermott said. “That frustrates defensive play callers when you do that. Second and two, that's a hard call for a defensive coordinator.

“I thought Josh and the back did a good job getting on the same page early,” McDermott said, referring to blitz pickups and passes to running backs. “They were doing some things blitz-wise, which we expected, and some dropout as well. I thought they handled it at times fairly well, but other times we can grow from it.”

Allen hit running back Devin Singletary on four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown against blitzes.

Miami blitzed on the Bills’ first two plays, and Allen completed passes of 28 yards to Stefon Diggs and 19 yards to Singletary.

Is this a repeatable approach by other teams?

Only teams with outstanding defensive talent are likely to try to repeat it. Allen has killed blitzes since the start of the 2020 season and has seen a steadily declining blitz rate the past two-plus years.

Allen was blitzed 32.7% of pass plays in 2020, and that dropped to 21.6% in 2021, according to Buffalo News charting. Through three games this season, Allen has a 138.5 passer rating vs. the blitz.

And while Miami put a ton of stress on the protection adjustments by the Bills' offensive line, Buffalo still put up 497 yards of offense.

The Dolphins have a quality defensive line, with three good edge rushers in Melvin Ingram, Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaelan Phillips. They also have a budding star at safety in Jevon Holland.

Holland was sensational in Sunday’s game. He rushed the passer five times. He had 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups.

Good players are the key to good strategy.

The other factor that helped the Dolphins’ defense succeed was the Buffalo injuries. The Bills were without starting center Mitch Morse and played long stretches without tackle Spencer Brown and guard Ryan Bates.

In the game at Buffalo last season, Boyer blitzed Allen on 25 of 48 dropbacks (52%), the highest rate against Allen since the start of 2021. Allen hit 15 of 23 passes for 119 yards and two TDs in that game, a 26-11 Bills win.

The Dolphins mostly backed off and played coverage in order to clog passing lanes Sunday when the Bills got in the red zone.

On 21 snaps inside the 20-yard line, the Bills saw only four blitzes, and Allen was 3 of 4 on those plays.