Analysis: A closer look at the blocking, blitzing problems for Bills offense

The Jacksonville Jaguars employed a good pressure package against the Buffalo Bills with a lot of two-deep coverages, similar to what the Miami Dolphins did a week earlier.
Yet the Bills’ stunning defeat still was more about losing the physical battle in the trenches on the offensive line than any strategic silver bullet opponents have found to stymie the Bills. Throw in some inexcusable turnovers and penalties at key moments, and you have the prescription for an ugly defeat.
The biggest struggles on the Bills’ offensive line came from right guard Cody Ford, right tackle Daryl Williams and left guard Ike Boettger.
The one-dimensional nature of the Buffalo Bills’ offense was exposed and exploited by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Ford gave up seven hurries, including a sack, according to Buffalo News charting. He gave up a pressure on Josh Allen’s second interception, late in the third quarter. Ford had big trouble with defensive tackle Taven Bryan, a 2018 first-round draft pick who has largely been a bust in his four seasons. He had the first two-sack game of his career. He had amassed only 3.5 total sacks in 54 previous games.
Williams, back at tackle due to the injury to Spencer Brown, gave up five hurries and was partly responsible for two sacks.
Boettger gave up a hurry on the Bills’ first play from scrimmage, was partly responsible for one of the sacks by Bryan and had the critical false start penalty on a fourth-and-2 situation in the fourth quarter, which killed a Bills scoring threat.
The Jaguars didn’t blitz the Bills at an unusually high rate. They sent five or more pass rushers on 12 of Allen’s 55 dropbacks. Allen was 7 of 10 on those plays, but the Jaguars got one sack, an interception and a 10-yard Bills penalty out of the plays.
On eight other pass plays, the Jaguars used zone pressures, rushing a defensive back or linebacker as part of a four-man rush. Allen was 4 of 6 on those plays but those also produced a sack. Most of those plays the Jaguars were in a two-deep coverage.
And the pressure package also often forced Allen to unload quickly on short throws.
Just like in the Miami game, the Bills left themselves more susceptible to pressure because of their inability to run.
Backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined for just 22 yards on nine carries.
Over the past four games, the Bills’ running backs have managed just 182 yards on 54 carries, a 3.3-yard average.
The Bills have not been able to make defenses pay for playing two-deep coverages by running well enough.
On first downs the past four games, the running backs have carried 41 times for 107 yards, a 2.6-yard average.
And the running problem looms as a huge issue in the red zone. The best running teams usually are among the most effective in the red zone. The Tennessee Titans, led by star runner Derrick Henry, were No. 1 in the red zone in 2019, No. 2 in 2020 and are No. 9 this season.
The Bills’ running backs have had successful red-zone runs on only 37% of 32 carries this year. (That means they failed to get 40% of the yards needed for a first down on a first-down carry, 60% on second down and converted on third or fourth down.)
The Bills were 0 for 1 in the red zone vs. Jacksonville. Buffalo now ranks tied for 19th in converting red-zone trips into touchdowns, at 55.8%.
The Bills had a first-and-goal play from the Jaguars’ 3 on their first drive Sunday. But Zack Moss was tackled for a 3-yard loss on a first-down run. It was a run-pass option, which doesn’t necessarily help the offensive line fire off the ball. Jaguars defensive tackle Adam Gotsis slanted into the perfect spot. Boettger got pushed backward by Gotsis, and Dion Dawkins wasn’t able to get a piece of Gotsis on a reach block.
On second down, Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack showed his speed in tackling Cole Beasley for no gain on a quick pass to the flat. On third down, Bryan beat Ford with a bull rush, forcing Allen to flush out of the pocket, and a short pass for Moss went incomplete.