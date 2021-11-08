Analysis: A closer look at the blocking, blitzing problems for Bills offense

The Jaguars didn’t blitz the Bills at an unusually high rate. They sent five or more pass rushers on 12 of Allen’s 55 dropbacks. Allen was 7 of 10 on those plays, but the Jaguars got one sack, an interception and a 10-yard Bills penalty out of the plays.

On eight other pass plays, the Jaguars used zone pressures, rushing a defensive back or linebacker as part of a four-man rush. Allen was 4 of 6 on those plays but those also produced a sack. Most of those plays the Jaguars were in a two-deep coverage.

And the pressure package also often forced Allen to unload quickly on short throws.

Just like in the Miami game, the Bills left themselves more susceptible to pressure because of their inability to run.

Backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined for just 22 yards on nine carries.

Over the past four games, the Bills’ running backs have managed just 182 yards on 54 carries, a 3.3-yard average.

The Bills have not been able to make defenses pay for playing two-deep coverages by running well enough.

On first downs the past four games, the running backs have carried 41 times for 107 yards, a 2.6-yard average.