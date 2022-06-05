'An opportunity too good to pass up': Why Joe Brady couldn't say no to working with QB Josh Allen and the Bills

Joe Brady knows he’s been handed the keys to a Ferrari.

Now, it’s up to him not to crash it.

The Buffalo Bills’ new quarterbacks coach is taking over an enviable role: Being able to work with Josh Allen, the team’s 26-year-old MVP candidate.

“It's definitely fun, and the best thing about him is, he's obviously done a lot of great things in this league, but he's hungry for more,” Brady said of Allen, speaking to The Buffalo News last week in his first interview since being hired in February. “He wants to be coached. He understands that he has to show up every single day and he has to bring it. He's not a take-a-day-off kind of guy, so that's fun to coach.”

Coaching Allen obviously has its perks. However, the role can be viewed as a step back for Brady for his career progression. Although he’s still just 32 years old, his coaching career had been on a meteoric rise. In less than seven years, he went from getting his start as a defensive assistant at his alma mater, William & Mary, to offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers. Now, he’s viewing his position with the Bills as an opportunity to hit reset on his coaching career – one that still is packed with promise.

Midway through the 2020 season, his first in Carolina, Brady was being mentioned as potentially the next Sean McVay – the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach who was hired at the age of 30 in 2017. Brady even had a whopping five head-coaching interviews after the 2020 season – with the Falcons, Texans, Chargers, Eagles and Jets.

Things went off the rails in 2021, however, as the Panthers cratered to a 5-12 record after a quick 3-0 start. Switching among Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback never worked, and Brady was fired by head coach Matt Rhule during the Panthers’ bye week, when the team had a 5-7 record and was ranked 29th in years per game (308.7). Carolina lost its last five games, and the offense, which had been averaging 19.7 points per game under Brady, managed just 13.6 per game during the losing streak.

“Sometimes you say this about a play call: ‘You can't always judge the quality of a decision by the result.’ You might call a great pass play and it ends incomplete and now it was a bad pass play. You might call the exact same one and it was an awful call, but Josh Allen runs around and makes people miss and it looks like a great play,” Brady said, using an analogy to describe his time in Carolina. “You're learning throughout your career. There are elements here, just the opportunity to be around these people – coach Josh, be around Ken Dorsey and Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane – that feel like I got a promotion.

"Naturally, by role, I'm not calling plays, but it's a great opportunity to take a step back, be in another system, learn and grow. From that standpoint, man, it checked every box that I was looking for.”

Constantly growing

In the days after Brady was fired by the Panthers, reports surfaced that multiple teams had reached out to him about a role in their organization. That’s an indication Brady was viewed as a victim of circumstance in Carolina. Rhule’s future as a head coach in the league is on shaky ground entering the 2022 season, and there might not be a more quarterback-needy franchise in the NFL.

Knowing Brady was still a hot commodity even after being fired makes it a bit of a coup that the Bills were able to hire him as a position coach. Brady replaces Dorsey, who was promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator to replace Brian Daboll, who left to become head coach of the New York Giants.

“Everything you've heard about this organization, how it's run from the top down, there are not a lot of bad things that are said about it,” Brady said of why he decided to come to Buffalo. “It was just an opportunity too good to pass up.”

Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley spent some time with the Panthers last season, and gave Brady a good sense of the culture and work environment in Buffalo.

“There's a reason he's back here, wanting to come back,” Brady said of Barkley. “It just speaks to the way that everybody does things. Everybody is on the same page. If there's disagreements on anything, we work through things. Obviously getting with Josh, and the rest of the quarterbacks in the room, I mean, it makes life a little easier, too, but it's just awesome to be a part of something where everyone's kind of all together with it.”

That doesn’t mean coaching Allen is not without its challenges.

“The biggest thing is, regardless if he was a rookie or Josh Allen, if you change your approach, you're doing something wrong,” Brady said. “If you have to change who you are to coach a guy, then that rookie probably wasn't getting everything from me, too. But is it a challenge? Yes. The reality is I'm stepping in the door to a quarterback who knows the system way better than myself. That challenge is also exciting.”

Brady has a valuable resource in Dorsey. He can ask how Allen sees things, or how Dorsey taught concepts in the past, so that they remain in unison.

“I'm allowed to ask those questions, so that when I get there, and Josh asks or Case (Keenum) asks, I know the answer,” Brady said. “It's rewarding that way because you get to coach a great player who also is going to ask those questions. The only thing you don't want as a coach is someone to ask a question and then be like 'I don't know that answer.' But then also humbling yourself to sit there and say, 'I don't know that answer, let me ask Dorsey.' There is nothing worse than lying, being like, 'I think you do this,' then coming back and saying 'Hey, by the way, it's not that.' These guys will see through that. It's a great room. I grow every day from the room.”

Growth is a constant for Brady. It’s how he views coaching players who are basically of similar age.

“If I was coaching for 20 years, but for the last 10, I've just been doing the same thing the same way and haven't been growing, have I really been coaching for 20 years?” Brady said. “I'm always, as a coach, trying to be proactive in my own development, trying to find new ways, so I think regardless of my age, I think players respect it when you're trying to find ways to grow and you're not just stuck in your ways. Is it easier to relate? Possibly. Probably. But I think regardless if I was 32 years old or if I was 64 years old, if they see the eagerness, the wanting to learn and the willingness to learn, the way to find other answers, I think they're going to respect it regardless.”

Chris Manhertz, the former Canisius basketball player turned NFL tight end, played for Brady in Carolina in 2020. Manhertz, who is 30, said having a coach nearly the same age as him, was “different” at first, but that Brady quickly earned the respect of the locker room.

“He’s pretty loose, but he's very detailed,” Manhertz said. “Obviously he's younger, but you wouldn't know. He's pretty seasoned. His knowledge of the game is pretty up there as well. So it was kind of impressive just having a coach that was pretty much the same age as me. I think for some being that close in age might help, but for the most part it's just all about respect as a coach, regardless of whether he's younger or older. The guys in Carolina, they definitely respected him as a coach, and it showed every day.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Manhertz, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, was intrigued when he saw Brady was hired by the Bills.

“We all know that Josh Allen is an elite quarterback and knowing Joe and his success with quarterbacks, from afar, you kind of get excited to see what he can whip up and how he can enhance Josh's game,” he said.

Brady got his NFL start as an offensive assistant on Sean Payton’s staff with the New Orleans Saints. That meant having a seat in the meeting room next to future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

“It was a unique opportunity to see a guy at the end of his career, a Hall of Famer, approach every single day like he was going to the Super Bowl. Every detail mattered,” Brady said. “Drew Brees has the mindset of, 'there's no such thing as a small thing.' The way he approached a huddle in walk through, the way he took a note on the first day of install – the same install he's probably heard the last 20 years – he still took the notes. His approach and his mindset didn't change. You're able to take that and be like, ‘OK, if this great has been doing it for 20 years and he's still treating it the same way, why can't a rookie?’ It's stuff that you're able to apply.

"Every great quarterback wants to learn from the other greats. It's been great for my career, because I got a doctorate in seeing that offense, that head coach and that mindset, but also seeing one of the greatest, and how he approached day to day. ”

The road to Buffalo

Brady grew up in South Florida and was a four-year letter-winner as a wide receiver at Everglades High School near Miami. He spent one semester at Air Force, but then transferred to William & Mary and walked onto the Football Championship Subdivision program – the same college that Bills coach Sean McDermott attended.

“He’s consistent. That's what makes my life so much easier,” Brady said of McDermott. “Having the direction and being able to follow it, he's not a too-high, too-low guy. He has a great pulse of the football team, great pulse of the room. He can lead. It's exciting to work from that. Going to William & Mary, I've been following his career for so long, just seeing a guy that walked those steps and is now at the highest level. So just being able to learn from him, grow from him. He's very intentional, analytical. There's not a detail he doesn't look at, so it's exciting to be a part of that.”

Brady mostly played special teams, making just three catches for 34 yards in his college career, but had earned a scholarship by his senior year.

Very similar to McDermott, Brady knew the NFL wasn’t in his future as a player, so coaching became his passion. He started as a student assistant in the spring semester of his senior year, and then eventually was hired as linebackers coach, despite his offensive background. After two years at his alma mater, Brady left for Penn State to become a graduate assistant on James Franklin’s Nittany Lions staff. Then it was off to New Orleans for two years working under Payton. That led to a job at LSU, where he served as the Tigers’ wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator during the 2019 season.

“He's been around great coaches to learn from, obviously, so once you see that as a player, you feel comfortable and you feel confident,” Manhertz said.

Brady helped quarterback Joe Burrow and Co. to a 15-0 record on the way to a national championship. That Tigers team has received wide-spread recognition as the greatest college football team of all time, and with Burrow throwing to Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield, it's easy to see why. Brady won the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

“He really helped me a lot going into my last year,” Burrow, now the Cincinnati Bengals, told The News at the Super Bowl. “He brought in the Saints' system. We watched a lot of film of Drew and the things he was doing. That helped me with my footwork and my reads and all that.

"I owe a lot to Joe.”

That’s quite a résumé at just 32.

“I don't mean this in a positive or negative way: I don't know any different,” Brady said. “I've always had the mindset of wherever my feet are, my head is. Sometimes it's a hard thing to think about: What's next? What's next? I've never done that. So some of these experiences, whether you're prepared for them or not, you're just going in being yourself. When people say, 'Hey, you're 32, you've been able to do these things.' To me, I've been blessed with some of these opportunities. I've just been myself in some of the some of those interviews, and lighting hit the bottle in some of the places I've been. I've been fortunate for it. Even the bad that's gone on and the stuff I didn't have success with, it's been a learning experience for me.”

Growing up in South Florida meant Brady watched Dorsey’s prolific career at the University of Miami.

“We went around the room one day talking about our college quarterbacks, and Dorsey was like my guy,” Brady said. “I got to know him a little bit in the profession, but just talking with him, you see how eager he is. His energy, his juice, that competitiveness. I always believe teams take on the personality of their coaches. He's been great, and there's a reason that quarterback room has played well. The attention to detail they have is because of him. So, I'm just excited to take it and kind of grow with it.”

Brady can also be a valuable resource for Dorsey, who will call plays for the first time in his NFL career. Brady has experienced the ups and downs that come with that job, as has new offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who previously served as the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator.

“I thought it was extremely important to have guys with great experience,” Dorsey said. “Now you can kind of pull some ideas from other systems and say, 'How does it fit and blend with yours from an X and O standpoint or a philosophical standpoint?' It’s great to have guys who have been in this position, who understand the need to adjust or the need to just say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna do it this way.’ They respect that and I think that’s important. They’ve been great and Joe’s been awesome in terms of fitting in well in the quarterback room and hungry to learn the way we do things while putting his own spin on it, which I think is important so he can take ownership of the room.”

Although he’s never served as a quarterbacks coach before, Brady has spent plenty of time in the quarterback room in his stops at New Orleans, LSU and Carolina.

His first impressions have been favorable. Allen and Brady have quickly hit it off. They share a mutual love of the TV sitcom, “The Office.”

“I love Joe. He brings a lot of juice,” Allen said. “He's been great in meetings so far. He's got a lot of knowledge of the game. He's been in a lot of different places with some really good quarterbacks. So, to have somebody in the room that's been there and done that, it's awesome. We're able to relay some jokes off each other. … It's just such a good vibe.”

Time will tell whether this is just a one-year reset for Brady. Given what he’s accomplished at such a young age, that’s a possibility. It’s not something that he’s paying much attention to at the moment, though.

“When I started as a GA it was just, 'Hey, you know what, I'm going to be the best graduate assistant I can be, and the rest will take care of itself. I'm going to New Orleans, and I'm going to be the best coaching assistant, and the rest will take care of itself,’ ” he said. “I never spent time as a GA saying, ‘Man, I don't want to be a GA anymore, I want to go on to the next thing.’ Oh, I'm a coaching assistant, I'm ready to go be a position coach. I just say, ‘Hey, if I be the best I can be, it'll take off from there.’

“Here, that's not even a thought in my mind. I don't have a thought beside being the best quarterbacks coach I can be with the Buffalo Bills, and the rest will take care of itself.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.