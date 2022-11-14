Allen in red zone 'really trusts his arm and we knew that,' Vikings' Peterson says after two interceptions

The last time Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson had two interceptions in a game was on Nov. 9, 2014, when Josh Allen was the quarterback at Reedley College.

In the almost exactly eight years since, Allen went from Reedley to Wyoming to Buffalo. And Peterson's frequency of picks slowed, as opposing quarterbacks often avoided him, but he still prepared and prepared.

In his film study leading into Sunday's game against the Bills, Peterson had keyed on Allen's recent red zone performances. In the Bills' win over the Packers and loss to the Jets, Peterson saw both a trend and a way to extend it.

The result was two interceptions by Peterson, both in the end zone, and one that sealed Minnesota's 33-30 overtime win at Highmark Stadium.

Allen has 10 interceptions this season, which leads the NFL. He’s thrown two in each of the last three games. Four of those six have come in the red zone. The Vikings took note.

“Just in the red zone, he’s a guy that really trusts his arm,” Peterson said. "And we knew that. We just wanted to make sure we stayed plastered in our coverage.”

Peterson came into the game with one interception this season and 30 in his career. Prior to Sunday, Peterson had two games in his 12-year career with multiple interceptions: one in 2013 and one in 2014. But Peterson has tallied an interception in each of his four games against the Bills, the first three while he was with the Arizona Cardinals, including one of Allen.

While Allen did have a red-zone interception in each of the last two games, Peterson didn’t think it was just the recent nature of the picks that allowed him to capitalize Sunday.

“No, that’s his track record,” Peterson said. “The proof is in the pudding, at this moment.”

It wasn’t the case for quite some time: Before this recent stretch, Allen had thrown three red-zone interceptions in his career – two in the regular season and one in the postseason. The first didn’t come until Jan. 24, 2021, in the playoffs against Kansas City. His first in the regular season came last November in New Orleans. He had another against the Falcons.

But Peterson’s emphasis on “at this moment” rings true. The four red-zone interceptions in the last three games are a stain on the offense.

“When you see him get out the pocket, you think he’s gonna run, and then guys come up, and the next thing you know, he flips in the end zone, just like he did in the Jets game as well,” Peterson said.

“We knew at some point that he was going to create extra time. So, point of emphasis was: ‘Stay close enough to where if he gives you a shot, make it count.’ ”

And on Sunday, Peterson did just that. His first interception came in the fourth quarter. His second, in overtime, ended the game.

Allen was questionable heading into the game with a right elbow injury, and he practiced just once this week, Friday, when he was limited. But Allen said the injury did not affect his play Sunday. The interceptions were not mechanical.

“The first one’s fourth down. No sense in taking a sack or throwing the ball away and giving somebody a chance. Those are gonna happen,” Allen said. “Second one, just bad ball. Bad decision.”

The first came on fourth-and-2 on the Minnesota 7-yard line, with the Vikings in man coverage. Peterson started on wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, pushing him out of bounds and freeing up the cornerback for the rest of the play.

“We knew (Allen) loved to throw the ball in tight windows, so I just had to keep my eyes busy, because I knew that my guy is out of bounds, so he's ineligible to touch the ball,” Peterson said.

Peterson then saw Bills tight end Dawson Knox coming across. Peterson watched Allen notice, too.

“I just stepped in front of that and got that one,” Peterson said.

Peterson returned it 39 yards. Allen made the tackle, and he stayed down on the field for a few seconds after the play. The Vikings offense was able to turn the turnover into a touchdown, but kicker Greg Joseph missed the point after, leaving the Bills’ lead at four points.

In overtime, on second-and-10 from the Minnesota 20, Allen was looking for wide receiver Gabe Davis.

“Kind of a double post-ish concept there,” Allen said. “Harrison Smith took the over route, and I felt he was in a position where he could stop (and make a play) if I threw it over the top, and I just tried to drive it. Again, that’s a savvy vet in Pat P. Can’t make that throw.”

But Allen did, and Peterson struck again.

“That was a really big play, obviously, to close out the game and get the victory for us,” Peterson said.

“They came out and just ran a simple dover scheme, a dover concept, with the No. 1 receiver running the deep end, the tight end motioning over from the three-receiver side to create a two by two and try to clear out the safety.”

From there, Peterson’s situational knowledge – or the “savvy vet” presence that Allen noted – gave him an edge.

“With me, understanding where the ball was, being away from it – it's hard for the quarterback to throw it back into the field,” Peterson said. “It's always easier for the quarterback to throw the ball coming back into it. So, I knew that, and I just undercut the dig and sealed the game.”

It was the fifth time Allen has been intercepted twice by the same player in a game. The last time that happened was at the hands of Malcolm Butler in 2020, as the Bills were blown out 42-16 by the Tennessee Titans.

Peterson still speaks highly of Allen and all the fifth-year quarterback is capable of. Even when going through all that he and the Vikings saw in preparation, he highlighted Allen’s ability to create extra time, and how slowing him needs to be the whole defense's responsibility.

Peterson offered admiration, but also a suggestion.

“Honestly, he’s great,” Peterson said. “He just has to take what the defense gives him. I think that’s the thing – sometimes, he just looks a little bit too careless with the football.”

Still, it wasn’t just playing hopeful that Allen would make a mistake. The Vikings defense entered Sunday with a plan to force him.

“Up front, we were on the mission that we would harass him as much as we could, get his eyes down from his guys,” Peterson said. “He’s gunslinger. He’s the Brett Favre of this league today. He trusts his arm, and as DBs, you gotta love quarterbacks like that.”

Coach Sean McDermott acknowledged the Bills don’t want to fully overhaul Allen’s game, while still adamant that recent trend of picks has to change.

“It is a balance,” McDermott said. “I mean, he makes plays, he makes spectacular plays. He's a special player. I believe in him, and we just gotta do a better job of taking care of the football and taking what the defense gives us at times. And that's an adjustment we have to continue to make.”