Here are five things to know about new Buffalo Bills cornerback Alex Austin, the team’s seventh-round draft pick, selected at No. 252 overall:

1. He was a three-star recruit. Austin attended Long Beach Poly High School and was named the Moore League Player of the Year as a senior. He also ran track, participating in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 400-meter relay team. Long Beach Poly has produced numerous NFL players, and the team was featured on the Verizon go90 documentary series “The Machine.” NBA star LeBron James served as the project’s executive producer.

2. He redshirted as a college freshman. Austin appeared in three games, making seven tackles and one fumble recovery in 2019 before using his redshirt season. In the Covid-19-shortened 2020 season, he appeared in all seven games, starting five and finishing with 29 tackles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery. He took a big step forward in 2021, finishing with 47 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions in being named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention. In 2022, he was again an All-Pac-12 honorable mention, finishing with 57 tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery in starting 12 games. Because of the Covid-19 year and redshirting, Austin, 21, still had two years remaining of college eligibility, but decided to leave school early.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

3. He mostly played outside cornerback. During a video conference call with the Western New York media, Austin said he was comfortable playing inside or outside cornerback, or even safety, if needed. However, he was used almost exclusively at outside cornerback for the Beavers. The 6-foot-1, 191-pounder played 645 of his 749 defensive snaps at outside cornerback, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. He allowed 42 receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns, according to PFF. Austin is the eighth player from Oregon State to be drafted by the Bills. Safety Jordan Poyer also attended the school, and is a "legend" there, Austin said.

4. There will be an in-family rivalry. Austin’s younger brother, Daylen, is signed to play at the University of Oregon starting in the fall. Formerly known as the “Civil War,” the Oregon-Oregon State football game dates to 1894 and has been played 126 times through the 2022 season, including continuously since 1945. The two schools are less than 50 miles apart.

5. Giving back is in his blood. Austin’s father, Al, is a Long Beach city councilman. “I would say community service is a part of our DNA as a family. "We are constantly doing something in the community,” Al Austin said. Austin’s mother, Daysha, is the district director for a state assemblyman. Alex Austin created a scholarship program for students last year for students in the Long Beach Unified School District.