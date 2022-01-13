Alan Pergament: Why Bills-Patriots playoff game is scheduled for Saturday night

That left the final piece of the puzzle as the No. 5 seed Las Vegas Raiders versus the No. 4 seeded Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.

The Divisional Round, Jan. 22-23

The six winners advance with the No. 1 seeds in the NFC (Green Bay) and AFC (Tennessee) to play doubleheaders at 4:30 and 8 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 3 and 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23. One game from each conference will be played both days.

The Rams-Cardinals Monday night winner will play an NFC opponent on Jan. 23 to give Monday’s winner six days rest.

“The beauty in the AFC is that you are not trapped into anything, whereas on the NFC side you have to play the winner of the Monday night game the following Sunday,” said North.

If the AFC goes according to seeding, the No. 3 seeded Bills would play at the No. 2 seed Kansas City in the divisional round. The Bills would have either seven or eight days between games depending on whether the game would be played on Jan. 22 or 23. Since it is playing this Sunday night, Kansas City would have only six or seven days between games if it beats the Steelers, depending on whether their next game is Jan. 22 or 23.