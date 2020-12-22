Alan Pergament: Bills-Broncos is highest-rated game of season, approaching Super Bowl numbers

I’m feeling nostalgic. It is time for a special edition of the old Sports on the Air.
The Buffalo Bills’ 48-19 victory over the Denver Broncos to clinch their first AFC East title in 25 years approached a Super Bowl rating locally.
The game had a combined 48.8 rating on WKBW-TV (41.9) and the NFL Network (6.9).
The 48.8 rating means that 48.8% of televisions in Western New York were tuned into the game. A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 households.
Naturally, it was the highest-rated game of the season locally, surpassing the previous season high of 45.9 set earlier in the season when the Bills defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in a game carried by WIVB-TV (Channel 4) that also started at 4:30 p.m.
The ratings for Super Bowls since meters came to Western New York in 2000 are generally in the low 50s. Of course, the Bills haven’t been in a Super Bowl during that time so the rating for one involving them could be much higher.
Nationally, the Bills-Broncos game had a 2.48 Nielsen rating and 4.5 million overall viewers. The audience for television and digital viewership was 4.8 million overall viewers.
It is perfectly understandable that WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) sports anchors are doing the 11 p.m. sports reports at home and even pre-recording them for Covid-19 safety reasons, but it does mean some late-breaking news is lost.
On Monday night, the sports report from Julianne Pelusi and Kevin Sylvester didn’t mention the Pittsburgh Steelers were upset by the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football." The Steelers’ third straight loss means the Bills now are the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs because they own a tiebreaking victory over Pittsburgh.
If you missed “The NFL Today” Sunday because the Bills had the day off, three studio analysts on the CBS pregame show had plenty of nice things to say about the AFC East champions.
Phil Simms: “When you look at Josh Allen, he goes out on the field with one thing in mind: That's to win the game, to lay it all on the line. I can't say that about all starting quarterbacks in the NFL, but he is special. He has shown that week in and week out.”
Nate Burleson: “That Stefon Diggs trade was franchise altering. The way they work together so seamlessly is a big reason they're so successful. And the biggest compliment I can give this Bills offense is Josh Allen doesn't have to beat you with his athleticism.”
Boomer Esiason: “He's the perfect guy for Buffalo. I thought either Cleveland or Buffalo should have drafted him, and I was glad to see him going to Buffalo because he has certainly turned out.”
And then there was Kyle Long, on “That Other Pregame Show” carried by CBS Sports Network:
“I can't think of a quarterback who is more comfortable in their situation right now than Josh Allen in Buffalo,” said Long.
email: apergament@buffnews.com