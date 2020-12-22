Alan Pergament: Bills-Broncos is highest-rated game of season, approaching Super Bowl numbers

On Monday night, the sports report from Julianne Pelusi and Kevin Sylvester didn’t mention the Pittsburgh Steelers were upset by the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football." The Steelers’ third straight loss means the Bills now are the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs because they own a tiebreaking victory over Pittsburgh.

If you missed “The NFL Today” Sunday because the Bills had the day off, three studio analysts on the CBS pregame show had plenty of nice things to say about the AFC East champions.

Phil Simms: “When you look at Josh Allen, he goes out on the field with one thing in mind: That's to win the game, to lay it all on the line. I can't say that about all starting quarterbacks in the NFL, but he is special. He has shown that week in and week out.”

Nate Burleson: “That Stefon Diggs trade was franchise altering. The way they work together so seamlessly is a big reason they're so successful. And the biggest compliment I can give this Bills offense is Josh Allen doesn't have to beat you with his athleticism.”

Boomer Esiason: “He's the perfect guy for Buffalo. I thought either Cleveland or Buffalo should have drafted him, and I was glad to see him going to Buffalo because he has certainly turned out.”