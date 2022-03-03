Alabama WR Jameson Williams ahead of schedule at NFL combine

“We'll see what happens with Jameson Williams from Alabama, because in a world where he doesn't get hurt, he's a top-10 pick,” Jeremiah said in a conference call ahead of the combine. “But coming off of an ACL, you would think there would be a full recovery there, and that could end up being – man, it could end up being a tremendous value for somebody towards the bottom of the first round if he ends up sliding down there.”

Beane noted that Williams’ injury was a few months after Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White’s, when talking about the timeline. Williams’ timeline shapes what kind of questions Beane and the Bills would sort through before potentially taking him.

“Does that mean are you drafting him and he’s starting the year on PUP? Does that mean he has a full redshirt year?” Beane said. “Did the surgery, did everything work out perfectly in the surgery? Is he on time for October 1st? Those are the things that we’ll have to get answers to, but if you took his injury out, and he was the best player on the board, no doubt.”

Williams spent two years at Ohio State before transferring to Alabama, where he felt his deeper involvement in the offense benefited him and the team. It put his downfield ability on display, something he thinks teams should notice.