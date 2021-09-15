Alabama tops colleges on NFL rosters, followed by Ohio State, LSU

The University of Alabama remains No. 1 on NFL rosters in 2021.

The Crimson Tide had 54 players on active, opening-day rosters last weekend. That included 41 starters.

Ohio State ranked second with 51 players, followed by Louisiana State (47) and Georgia (36).

Alabama has played in five of the last six national championship games and won three of them (in 2021, 2018 and 2016). Nine rookies from Alabama made opening-day rosters, including six who were first-round draft choices.

LSU stands second in terms of NFL starters, with 33. Ohio State is third with 26.

Tied for fifth in NFL roster alumni are Clemson, Iowa and Michigan, with 34 players each. Clemson has 17 starters, Iowa 16 and Michigan 14.

Rounding out the top 12 are: Florida (32), Penn State (31), Texas (30), Oklahoma (29) and Miami and Notre Dame, with 28 each.

