Alabama tops colleges on NFL rosters, followed by Ohio State, LSU
Dialed in

Tre'Davious White is among 47 former Louisiana State players on NFL rosters to start the 2021 season.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The University of Alabama remains No. 1 on NFL rosters in 2021.

The Crimson Tide had 54 players on active, opening-day rosters last weekend. That included 41 starters.

Ohio State ranked second with 51 players, followed by Louisiana State (47) and Georgia (36).

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.

Alabama has played in five of the last six national championship games and won three of them (in 2021, 2018 and 2016). Nine rookies from Alabama made opening-day rosters, including six who were first-round draft choices.

LSU stands second in terms of NFL starters, with 33. Ohio State is third with 26.

Tied for fifth in NFL roster alumni are Clemson, Iowa and Michigan, with 34 players each. Clemson has 17 starters, Iowa 16 and Michigan 14.

Rounding out the top 12 are: Florida (32), Penn State (31), Texas (30), Oklahoma (29) and Miami and Notre Dame, with 28 each.

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.

