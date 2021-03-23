Alabama could have record draft haul; Kiper mocks RB Harris to Bills

NFL scouts did not get to flock to Indianapolis in February for the NFL scouting combine, canceled due to the pandemic.

A trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Tuesday arguably was the next best thing.

As many as 12 draftable players were on display at the pro-day workout for the University of Alabama, which won the national championship in January. Buffalo’s Brandon Beane was among the many general managers in attendance.

The Crimson Tide has seen 41 players drafted over the past four years, including a dozen in 2018.

Coach Nick Saban’s program could have five or six players taken in the first round this year.

The record for one school in a single draft is six by the University of Miami in 2004. Louisiana State saw five of its players picked in the first round last year. That only had happened four other times in draft history.

“I think year in and year out, Alabama produces the most NFL-ready players,” said Crimson Tide tight end Miller Forristall, projected to be a late-round pick. “That's evident by the number of players in the league and their contributions. Coach Saban prepares you better than everyone else.”