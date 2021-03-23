Alabama could have record draft haul; Kiper mocks RB Harris to Bills

NFL scouts did not get to flock to Indianapolis in February for the NFL scouting combine, canceled due to the pandemic.
A trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Tuesday arguably was the next best thing.
As many as 12 draftable players were on display at the pro-day workout for the University of Alabama, which won the national championship in January. Buffalo’s Brandon Beane was among the many general managers in attendance.
The Crimson Tide has seen 41 players drafted over the past four years, including a dozen in 2018.
Coach Nick Saban’s program could have five or six players taken in the first round this year.
The record for one school in a single draft is six by the University of Miami in 2004. Louisiana State saw five of its players picked in the first round last year. That only had happened four other times in draft history.
“I think year in and year out, Alabama produces the most NFL-ready players,” said Crimson Tide tight end Miller Forristall, projected to be a late-round pick. “That's evident by the number of players in the league and their contributions. Coach Saban prepares you better than everyone else.”
Certain first-round picks from ‘Bama next month will be: receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Patrick Surtain and quarterback Mac Jones. Smith and Waddle are likely to go in the top 10.
Possible first-rounders are running back Najee Harris, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and guard Alex Leatherwood.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projected Harris to go to the Bills with the 30th pick in his latest mock draft, released Tuesday. Kiper had projected Harris to the Bills in his initial mock draft and then switched to Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins before returning to Harris.
Buffalo doesn't have many clear needs, but it has to create better balance on offense to take some of the pressure off quarterback Josh Allen, Kiper wrote.
Harris showed his dedication to his teammates Tuesday. He did not work out due to an ankle injury, but he still showed up at pro day, even though his flight from Dallas to Birmingham, Ala., was canceled Monday night due to bad weather. Harris drove nine hours from Dallas to make it in time for the 10 a.m. session, before a full crowd of NFL scouts from every NFL team.
Other Alabama draft prospects are center Landon Dickerson, probably a second-round pick; guard Deonte Brown, a late third or fourth-rounder; and later-round picks Dylan Moses (LB), Bryan Robinson (RB) and Forristall.
Smith won the Heisman Trophy after leading the nation with 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.
The only question on him entering the draft is his slight frame.
Asked on Tuesday what he weighed, the 6-foot-1-inch Smith said: “The same thing I’ve been weighing.”
Pressed a little later in his news conference, Smith acknowledged he’s at 170 pounds.
Waddle, who suffered a broken ankle in late October, is a little faster than Smith.
“Those two guys are special,” Saban said on the SEC Network. “First of all, they've got special talent. ... I can't say enough about them as football players, but these guys also have great competitive character. They're gonna do the right thing.”
Neither Smith nor Waddle worked out Tuesday. Smith had a hand injury. Dickerson (knee) and Moses (undisclosed), along with Harris, also did not work out.
Surtain, expected to be a top-15 pick, impressed with 40-yard dash times between 4.42 and 4.46 seconds, according to reports.
Brown weighed 344 pounds, down 20 from the Senior Bowl in January. He’s a power, run-blocking guard who could be a consideration for the Bills in the middle rounds. He had a vertical jump of 27 inches, impressive for his size.
Leatherwood started at guard as a sophomore and at tackle the past two years. At 312 pounds, he had a 34.5-inch vertical jump.
Asked what Saban told him about pre-draft preparation, Leatherwood said: “The biggest thing is just being where your feet are. I think that can apply both in football and life, just controlling what you can control and doing it to the best of your ability. Don’t worry about what happened the play before. Don’t be anxious about what’s going to happen next. Just be where your feet are and focus on now.”