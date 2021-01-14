Al Michaels: Bills vs. Ravens game people 'really want to see this weekend'

Al Michaels hasn't had many opportunities to call Buffalo Bills games during his long and illustrious broadcasting career.
But when he gets one, it tends to be big.
On Jan. 27, 1991, Michaels, Dan Dierdorf and the late Frank Gifford were on the call for ABC's coverage of Super Bowl XXV between the Bills and New York Giants. He also handled play-by-play for ABC when the Bills faced the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card playoff game on Jan. 2, 1999.
Nearing the 30th anniversary of the first of the Bills' four straight Super Bowl appearances, Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call for NBC's coverage of Buffalo's AFC divisional-round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night.
"When the playoff schedule came out, we knew that we were going to be in Buffalo and we thought it was going to be Pittsburgh and Buffalo, and Baltimore would be going to Kansas City," Michaels told The Buffalo News by phone. "We were all kind of surprised with the Browns beating the Steelers (and sending the Ravens to Buffalo).
"But now, when you look at the four games – and not to take anything away from (Tom) Brady and (Drew Brees) – but now everybody's saying, 'The game we really want to see is Baltimore-Buffalo.' So we're excited about this."
It won't decide the NFL or AFC title, but Michaels believes it has all of the compelling ingredients of showdowns of that magnitude.
"You've got two great quarterbacks, two very exciting quarterbacks," Michaels said of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. "You've got two teams that are hot, blazing hot, long winning streaks. They're playing extremely well.
"So there's a lot of buzz around this game, and we're excited that it kind of fell into our laps, the way it turned out."
At the time, Super Bowl XXV was only the second NFL championship game Michaels called. The first, three years earlier, was the Washington Redskins' 42-10 victory against the Denver Broncos.
There was considerably more drama involved with the Bills' 20-19 loss, and it went well beyond Scott Norwood's missed field-goal attempt in the final seconds.
The Gulf War served as the backdrop to the matchup in Tampa, Fla. It created a heightened level of security that, at the time, was unprecedented.
"What was – I don't want to say unnerving but really sad – was to go up to the stadium in the days before and, obviously, on game day, and find barriers around the stadium," Michaels said. "All of us had to be dropped off a fairly considerable distance away, about a third of a mile, and so that was all very different."
Support Local Journalism
He recalled that the night before the game, he and the rest of ABC's broadcast crew were called into a meeting with about a half-dozen local SWAT team members. Michaels, Dierdorf and Gifford were informed the police officers would accompany them in the broadcast booth the next day in the event of an attempted kidnapping.
"I'm kind of sitting there, frankly, rolling my eyes, but you've got to listen to them and pretend as if this is the real deal," Michaels said. "When the thing was over and the (SWAT) guys walk out and we walk out, Dierdorf says to me, 'Wow! That was really something.' And I looked at Frank and I said, 'Frank, you know what this was? Six guys trying to get into the game for free.' And Frank said, 'A thousand percent.'"
Michaels also recalled that ABC was not allowed to have any aerial coverage because no aircraft was allowed to fly above or near the stadium. The network improvised by positioning a camera on the top floor of a hotel about three-quarters of a mile away, providing the lone wide shot of Tampa Stadium.
With or without SWAT protection, Michaels said he didn't fear for his safety or that of anyone in the broadcast booth.
"I knew that security was so tight and so good, I couldn't imagine what kind of attack there would be (on the game), unless it was some sort of aerial attack, which, of course, would not just involve us but everybody," Michaels said. "I felt pretty secure because I knew it was so difficult for anybody to get into the stadium. And nobody was going to come in and take our microphone and announce; they would have been cut off immediately.
"You wanted to be very cautious, you wanted to be very careful, but you couldn't let it overwhelm you. And, from a broadcasting sense, you're doing the Super Bowl. So, if you let some of that stuff consume you, you're going to detract from your concentration or what you really have to do during that game."
That it was a close, low-scoring game and a dramatic departure from the Bills' 51-3 rout of the Los Angeles Raiders a week earlier in the AFC Championship Game didn't surprise Michaels. His tip-off came during a production meeting with Giants coach Bill Parcells three days before the game.
"I remember he kept stressing, 'We have to shorten the game, we have to shorten the game,'" Michaels said of ball-control-driven strategy aimed to keep Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and the rest of the Bills' explosive K-Gun offense off the field as long as possible. "And that's exactly what they did; the time of possession was something like 40-20. So it kind of played out the way Parcells wanted it to play out.
"You wanted fireworks, you wanted more scoring, but you kind of felt that you weren't going to get that because the Giants were going with (Jeff) Hostetler. It was going to be defense, it was going to be running the ball with (the game's MVP) O.J. Anderson."
For Michaels, the way the game ended provided levels of emotion for those rooting for both teams – and even neutral observers – that minimized the need for narration.
"It's television, it's not radio," he said. "It doesn't require a lot of verbiage at that point. Whether it goes through the uprights or it doesn't, as was the case obviously, just call it. And do it succinctly. It doesn't require a lot of elaboration."
The finish did bring back a memory that made him laugh.
"One of our cameramen was a guy named Tommy O'Connell, and there was no more avid Giants fan than Tommy O'Connell," Michaels said. "And I can't remember whether his camera was supposed to have been trained on Norwood or the goalposts, but it was one of them. Anyhow, he told me afterward that when the ball was snapped, he just set his camera, closed his eyes and started saying a prayer.
"Here he was, with the camera trained on that moment, but he learned about the result of the kick by hearing me say, 'No good, wide right.'"