Al Michaels: Bills-Ravens is game people 'really want to see this weekend'

He recalled that the night before the game, he and the rest of ABC's broadcast crew were called into a meeting with about a half-dozen local SWAT team members. Michaels, Dierdorf and Gifford were informed the police officers would accompany them in the broadcast booth the next day in the event of an attempted kidnapping.

"I'm kind of sitting there, frankly, rolling my eyes, but you've got to listen to them and pretend as if this is the real deal," Michaels said. "When the thing was over and the (SWAT) guys walk out and we walk out, Dierdorf says to me, 'Wow! That was really something.' And I looked at Frank and I said, 'Frank, you know what this was? Six guys trying to get into the game for free.' And Frank said, 'A thousand percent.'"

Michaels also recalled that ABC was not allowed to have any aerial coverage because no aircraft was allowed to fly above or near the stadium. The network improvised by positioning a camera on the top floor of a hotel about three-quarters of a mile away, providing the lone wide shot of Tampa Stadium.

With or without SWAT protection, Michaels said he didn't fear for his safety or that of anyone in the broadcast booth.