Al Holcomb carries the ambiguous title of “senior defensive assistant” with the Buffalo Bills.

Allow him to explain what that means.

“Right now, I’m just working with the defense, in particular, the back seven,” Holcomb said. “So between the defensive backfield and the linebackers, that’s really where my primary focus has been since I’ve been here.”

Holcomb joined the Bills in February, shortly after the team’s disappointing playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He came to Buffalo from Carolina, where he had two stints working for the Panthers. The first of those overlapped with Bills head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane from 2013-17. Holcomb worked as the Panthers’ linebackers coach, while McDermott served as the defensive coordinator.

“Having the familiarity with Sean, and being with him when he was calling plays for the defense back in Carolina, I have a pretty good understanding of his mindset, what he’s looking for just from a standpoint of how I see things and my take on certain things,” Holcomb said this week during his first interview since joining the Bills. “It’s always been a great working relationship between Sean and myself. So there’s a comfort level there. I’m just looking to help out wherever we need on the defensive side of the ball.”

Holcomb spent the 2018 season as the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator and in 2019 was the Cleveland Browns’ linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator. A New York native, he began his coaching career at Temple as a graduate assistant in 1995 and made the jump to the NFL in 2009 with the New York Giants.

“At the end of this past season, I was kind of looking, and Sean knew, and Sean kind of reached out,” Holcomb said of coming to Buffalo. “I’m looking forward to it. Winning culture. Great locker room, great coaches, great people in the building. So couldn’t be more excited.”

Holcomb called plays for the Cardinals and last year for the Panthers after being promoted to interim defensive coordinator following Steve Wilks’ promotion to interim head coach.

“You just continue to grow and see different things in different lights, different situations, trying to put the players in the best possible position that you can, trying to accentuate our players’ strengths in terms of what they do well and what maybe they don’t do so well,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest thing from a play-calling standpoint is obviously understanding the situation, understanding what our football team or our defensive unit needs at that moment in time in terms of calling a certain defense or getting them going, per se, if you need to call some pressure to get them kind of moving in the right direction. Or if you’re playing well up front, you’re rushing the passer, maybe you can sit back a little bit and play a little bit more zone coverage. So I think it’s just based on the situation that you’re in, based on the opponent, based on how the offense is presented to you.”

McDermott’s defense has evolved from what it looked like in Carolina, as one would expect given the changing nature of how offense is played in the league. The terminology, however, remains largely the same, which has allowed Holcomb to hit the ground running. Throughout his career, Holcomb also has experience working with all three levels of the defense, which he feels like gives him a unique perspective.

“I feel like because of the different style of defense and offense that you see in college, it’s kind of changed us a little bit up at this level,” he said. “Meaning, there are players that I like to refer to them as positional. They don’t have a position. You just kind of plug and play them based on situations, calls, skill set, all of those different kind of things, so having a background where I’ve coached in the defensive backfield, I’ve coached linebackers, I’ve coached the edges and the guys up front, kind of gives you a unique perspective in terms of what you’re looking for and what different positions you can put guys in from a skill-point standpoint. It’s helped me. It helps me communicate better with the players because I can relay a lot of different experiences to them where it makes sense to them.”

McDermott will serve as the defensive play caller for the 2023 season, but all his assistant coaches on that side of the ball have said they expect a collaborative approach to coming up with the weekly game plan. Holcomb figures to factor heavily into that.

“There is always give and take, and when you have experienced players who have been doing it for a while, they understand how they see the game,” he said. “As a coach, one of the things I try to do is also see the game through their eyes as well. Like, ‘Ok, hey this is how we’re playing this particular defense, however, if this guy does this, how do you see this?’ So there is always give and take with the players and understanding the game through their lens, as well. I think that is something I’m always trying to learn from the players. Most of the things that I’ve coached over the years, I’ve learned through watching players or listening to players.”