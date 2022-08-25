 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Akron native J.C. Tretter retires from NFL after eight seasons

  Updated
J.C. Tretter

Former Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter (64) is an Akron High School grad and is president of the NFL Players Association.

 Don Wright/Associated Press
Akron native J.C. Tretter has announced his decision to retire from the NFL after eight seasons. 

Tretter played center for the Green Bay Packers and more recently, the Cleveland Browns, and was elected president of the NFL Players Association in 2020 and re-elected in 2022.

In making the announcement, Tretter said he was proud of what he accomplished and also proud to be able to step away on "his terms."

After attending Cornell, Tretter was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2013 but missed his rookie season and part of his second season with an injury. He spent four seasons with the Packers before joining the Browns and starting 80 games in the last five seasons. He had Pro Football Focus grades of 72 or better in each of his last four seasons and ranked sixth among centers last season.

Tretter was released in March as he was entering the final year of a three-year extension and saved the Browns more than $8 million in cap space. 

At Akron, Tretter started for three seasons in football and was named to the Class C all-state second team as a senior. On the basketball court, he graduated as the program's career leader in points and rebounds and averaged 28 points and 17 rebounds per game as a senior. He was a three-time all-league first-team selection. 

