Air Allen: How Bills' offense merges elite talent with excellent scheme

“He did so many great things for us in that game to help us win,” Dorsey said. “That’s obviously one of the huge advantages of a guy like Josh – his ability to improvise and create and do things when things break down or do things when defenses have the right call. There’s going to be times where they may have a better call than we do. At the end of the day, it’s our job to either make it right with the read by making a good decision and throwing the ball away. Sometimes that’s the best decision you can make. Or extend the play and get out of the pocket and make something happen with your arm or your feet, which obviously he’s excellent at.”