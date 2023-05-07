Brandon Beane showed this week that the business of building an NFL roster never really stops.

The Buffalo Bills’ general manager signed a pair of veterans – running back Latavius Murray and defensive tackle Poona Ford – who have a good chance at making the team’s 53-man roster this year. Those signings came just a couple of days after Beane put the finishing touches on his six-man draft class.

With those additions along with defensive lineman Kameron Cline, who was claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, the Bills’ roster has 78 players. The team is expected to finalize agreements with its class of rookie undrafted free agents in time for rookie minicamp, which begins Friday. At that time, the roster will get close to the offseason maximum of 90 players.

Beane might still have a trick or two remaining up his sleeve, but the bulk of the work has been done. With that in mind, it’s a good time to offer up our first crack at projecting what the team’s 53-man roster will look like at the end of the summer.

Quarterbacks (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen.

Cut (1): Matt Barkley.

Analysis: Not much guesswork is needed here. Kyle Allen was signed to be the backup quarterback after Case Keenum departed for Houston. It’s possible Barkley could beat out Kyle Allen for that position, but that’s unlikely.

Wide receivers (6): Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty, Trent Sherfield, Justin Shorter.

Cuts (3): KeeSean Johnson, Isaiah Coulter, Dezmon Patton.

Analysis: One of the big winners from draft weekend was Shakir, who looks to have a great opportunity to earn the Bills’ No. 3 receiver job in training camp. Harty and Sherfield look to be locks as the fourth and fifth receivers, respectively. The way Beane spoke of Shorter after drafting him made it sound like the fifth-round Florida product has a good chance to not just make the roster, but also be active on game days because of his ability on special teams.

Running backs/fullback (5): James Cook, Damien Harris, Nyheim Hines, Latavius Murray, Reggie Gilliam.

Cuts: None.

Analysis: Cook will have a great chance to solidify his spot as the starting running back at training camp. The Bills did not invest a draft pick at the position, and their additions in free agency, Harris and Murray, are bigger backs on one-year contracts. Harris and Murray can be used in short-yardage situations, which should take some of the pressure off Allen to run the ball on those plays. One question to sort out at training camp is: Can any of the current running backs fill Taiwan Jones’ role from the past couple of seasons as a gunner on special teams? If not, a cut could be coming here. Gilliam’s job as the fullback figures to be safe. The team likes the versatility he brings to the offense, in addition to his big role on special teams.

Tight ends (3): Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris.

Cut (1): Zach Davidson.

Analysis: Kincaid, the Bills' first-round pick, figures to be prominently used in the slot as a rookie, but he also can serve as the backup tight end when Knox needs a breather. How does offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey adjust to using two tight ends? The Bills did so on less than 5% of their passing plays in 2022, according to Buffalo News charting. Only the Bengals ran pass plays from two-tight end sets less last season. The Ravens (34%) and Chiefs (29%) led the NFL in pass plays run from two-tight end formations, which was the most efficient way to throw the football, according to analyst Warren Sharp. That makes sense because both teams have a great tight end. The Bills hope Kincaid will become that, especially as a pass catcher.

Offensive line (9): Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown, O’Cyrus Torrence, David Quessenberry, Tommy Doyle, David Edwards.

Cuts (6): Ike Boettger, Greg Mancz, Alec Anderson, Nick Broeker, Ryan Van Demark, Kevin Jarvis.

Analysis: Beane has really added to the depth up front, particularly on the interior, by signing McGovern and Edwards in free agency, re-signing Boettger and drafting Torrence in the second round. It’s a bit less settled on the outside, where Dawkins and Brown are the projected starters. Quessenberry is penciled in as the No. 3 tackle. Can Tommy Doyle, who tore his ACL in Week 3 last season, push him for that job in training camp? Boettger is one of the toughest cuts in this projection. He’s a favorite in the locker room and should be back to 100% after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in December 2021 – an injury that basically cost him all of last season. Broeker, a seventh-round draft pick last week out of Ole Miss, does have some experience playing tackle, so that might aid him in a push for a roster spot.

Defensive line (9): Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Shaq Lawson, A.J. Epenesa, Tim Settle, Poona Ford, Jordan Phillips, Boogie Basham.

Injured reserve (1): Von Miller.

Cuts (6): Kingsley Jonathan, Eli Ankou, Cortez Broughton, Brandin Bryant, Kendal Vickers, Kameron Cline.

Analysis: Ford’s addition gives the Bills enviable depth at defensive tackle. Putting Miller on injured reserve to start the season, which will keep him out for a minimum of four weeks, is an easy way to keep an extra player here. It’s been written and/or said countless times, but the Bills really need the trio of Rousseau, Basham and Epenesa to step up, especially early in the year while Miller is out. If Miller makes a fast comeback from knee surgery and is ready for Week 1, Settle or Phillips could be on the roster bubble. Jonathan, Ankou and Bryant have all made contributions on the active roster in past seasons, so the team’s practice squad will even have good depth.

Linebackers (6): Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich.

Cut (1): Baylon Spector.

Analysis: The addition of Williams, a third-round pick from Tulane, makes this an interesting competition. Spector was a seventh-round draft pick last season who struggled to get on the field on game days. He’ll get a chance to earn a spot, but based on draft status alone, he has a hill to climb. The Bills will surely add to this position through undrafted rookie free agents. The most wide-open position on the team is undoubtedly middle linebacker. Dodson, Bernard, Klein and Spector all will have a chance to start there. If Williams gets to camp and shows he’s ready for an expanded role, that could come together quickly in a way similar to how it did last year for rookie cornerback Christian Benford.

Secondary (10): Tre’Davious White, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, Christian Benford, Siran Neal, Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin.

Cuts (5): Ja’Marcus Ingram, Kyler McMichael, Alex Austin, Jared Mayden, Zayne Anderson.

Analysis: This is another spot on the Bills’ roster that looks loaded on paper. Re-signing Poyer and adding Rapp, while also getting the great news that Hamlin intends to resume his career, gives the team a deep safety room, and the situation at cornerback is similar now that Elam and Benford have a year of experience. Elam is on the short list of players who need to step up in 2023. Austin will push for a roster spot as a seventh-round draft pick, but it’s hard to see who he is going to beat out. A spot on the practice squad might be in his future.

Specialists (3): Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Reid Ferguson.

Cuts: None.

Analysis: Nothing to see here. Martin and Bass signed multiyear contracts this offseason. Ferguson, meanwhile, is a team captain and the glue of the special teams units.