Agents: Former Bills receiver Cole Beasley retires

Former Bills receiver Cole Beasley, who returned with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has decided to retire, agents Joel and Justin Turner told the NFL Network.

“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” the Turners said. "He is getting back on a plane and going back home. He went from a kid that not one all-star game wanted. We are very appreciative of every team he played for."

Beasley, 33, signed to the Tampa Bay practice squad Sept. 21, was elevated for the last two games.

Against Green Bay in Week 3, he had three catches for 12 yards on four targets and played 13 snaps (nine on offense, three on special teams). Against Kansas City on Sunday, Beasley played four snaps on offense. He had one catch for 5 yards.

The Bills released Beasley in March after not being able to execute a trade for him.

Beasley caught 82 passes each of the past two seasons, second on the team both years behind Stefon Diggs. Beasley ranked No. 2 in the NFL in catches out of the slot each of the last two seasons, with 69 in 2021 and 78 in 2020.

Overall, the Bills paid Beasley an average of $7.6 million a year the past three seasons and got a lot for their money. He finished his Buffalo tenure with 233 catches and 11 touchdown receptions.

Beasley’s playing time waned a bit late last season as the Bills’ offense gained momentum on the road to the playoffs. Beasley played 65% of the offensive snaps overall. But the Bills made more use of Isaiah McKenzie’s speed and McKenzie’s ability to get open vs. man-to-man coverage later in the year. Over the last five games, counting playoffs, Beasley averaged 45% of the snaps.