Agent: Bills agree to boost Jordan Poyer's potential incentives by up to $1.5 million

Turning the table (copy)

Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) can now make more money in his 2022 contract if he hits certain incentives.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bills have found one way to reward Jordan Poyer. 

Not with the contract extension the All-Pro safety seeks – at least not yet – but with the potential to earn up to an additional $1.5 million in incentives during the 2022 season.

Poyer's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to The Buffalo News on Saturday that the two sides have agreed to a reworked contract that increases Poyer's potential incentives from $500,000 to $2 million. ESPN was first to report the new agreement.

"Jordan appreciates this goodwill gesture by the Bills as we continue to work for a contract extension," Rosenhaus said in a statement provided to The News.

Poyer, 31, is scheduled to make $5.6 million in base salary in 2022, which ranks 10th in the NFL at his position, in the final year of a two-year, $19.5 million contract he signed in March 2020. 

He was ranked No. 45 in the recent NFL Network rankings of the top 100 players after a season in which he had a career-high three sacks, tied a career high with five interceptions and made 93 tackles. Poyer began this season with an interception and two tackles in the Bills' 31-10 victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday after missing almost a month with an elbow injury suffered in training camp. 

Poyer did not attend the voluntary minicamps in the spring, but was at the mandatory portion and did not hold out during training camp. 

"I want to be here," he said at the start of camp. "I'm going to continue to be a leader for this team and continue to do what I can help this team win football games." 

