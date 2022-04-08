Agent: All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer has approached Bills, seeking contract extension

Jordan Poyer would like to end his career as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

For that to happen, he'll need a contract extension with the team.

Poyer's new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told The Buffalo News on Friday that he's approached the Bills' front office regarding just that.

"We have approached the Bills about extending Jordan's contract, as he would like to finish his career in Buffalo," Rosenhaus wrote in a text message to The News.

Armado Salguero of outkick.com was the first to report that Rosenhaus had approached the Bills seeking an extension for Poyer, who is heading into the final year of his contract and is scheduled to make a base salary of $5.6 million in 2022. That ranks No. 10 among safeties in the NFL, according to contracts website spotrac.com. He will count $10.776 million against the salary cap, which is the sixth-highest figure on the team.

Poyer is coming off a 2021 season in which he was named a first-team All-Pro after finishing with 91 tackles and being the only player in the league to record five sacks and three interceptions. He also had eight tackles for loss. He was the first Bills safety to make the AP All-Pro first team since Henry Jones in 1992.

Poyer turns 31 later this month and is entering his 10th NFL season. The Bills signed him to a two-year extension worth up $19.5 million with $8.5 million guaranteed at signing in March 2020. Poyer’s original free agent contract with the Bills, signed in 2017, was due to expire after the 2020 season. That deal was for four years and $13 million. That proved to be an absolute steal for the team.

Poyer was an under-the-radar free agent signing after a serious injury with the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 season, but has rejuvenated his career and become a key part of the Bills' top-ranked defense, along with fellow safety Micah Hyde. Together, they have formed the best safety duo in franchise history, and been a central part of a defense that finished the 2021 season ranked No. 1 in both yards and points allowed in the NFL.

After signing quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and edge rusher Von Miller to huge contracts in the last year -- all of which contain maximum values surpassing $100 million -- there is a legitimate question as to just how many big-money deals the Bills will be able to fit under the salary cap. That's something General Manager Brandon Beane will have to weigh when taking Poyer's request under consideration.

