 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After win, Josh Allen trolls Dolphins coach: 'I wish it were colder'

  • Updated
  • 0
Allen on a run

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) makes a run in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn't blink when asked by the NFL Network postgame crew about the weather conditions, as snow fell on the set on the sideline at Highmark Stadium. 

“This is nothing. I wish it was colder. More snow," he said.

Gee, that sounds like a familiar phrase. Like it should be a T-shirt. 

Sure enough, it was on a T-shirt. Worn by Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel for practice Wednesday amid all the talk about how the Dolphins were going to deal with the elements. 

People are also reading…

After the game, McDaniel said the elements were not a factor in the Dolphins' loss: “I know a lot of people would like to make it about the weather but our team never did. It was cool for you guys to talk about but it was more about the football.”

If McDaniel was trying to troll the Bills and the media questions about the weather, Allen appears to have walked away with the victory, and the last laugh. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bills coach McDermott talks about defeating the Dolphins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News